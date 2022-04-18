RAW Preview: Major title change set to happen, Legend to become a 59-Time Champion?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We're a few weeks away from WrestleMania Backlash - the first premium live event post-WrestleMania. Things are building up well for the show, with a few big matches announced on both brands.

It's going to be an action-packed episode of RAW this week with two title matches and two major segments announced. Here is what you need to look forward to on the red brand this week:

#5. Theory looks to bring the US Title to Vince McMahon on RAW

Will Finn Balor successfully retain the US title against Theory?

Finn Balor hasn't had the strongest reign as the United States Champion. While his feud with Damian Priest looked like it would culminate at WrestleMania, all that happened was that the latter picked up a non-title win over him, and the feud would abruptly end.

It ended because of Priest's new association with Edge. Theory, meanwhile, quietly picked up a pinfall over Balor in a six-man tag team match that also involved The Usos and RK-Bro.

He would get his title shot request granted, and the US Title will be on the line this week. Don't be surprised to see Theory end the underwhelming reign of Finn Balor to pick up his first major title win in WWE.

#4. The 24/7 double wedding ceremony

What will happen at the double wedding ceremony?

Double wedding or double trouble? The 24/7 Championship picture has essentially involved five superstars - Reggie, Dana Brooke (incumbent champion), R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and Tamina.

We've had two comedic romantic angles spin out of it, and Truth, who apparently has the license to do so, will officiate both weddings. It's going to be interesting and hilarious to see how the wedding plays out.

R-Truth could end up using his position of power to pick up his 54th 24/7 Title and 59th title overall in WWE.

#3. Kevin Owens to give Ezekiel a lie detector test

Kevin Owens doesn't believe Ezekiel's story

In what has become one of the most hilarious stories in WWE, Ezekiel, the "younger brother" of Elias, hasn't convinced Kevin Owens of his identity. While Owens believes that Ezekiel simply shaved his beard and has a new look overall, the entire roster seems to believe the story.

It has bothered KO so much that this week on RAW, he will bring out a lie detector test to see whether Ezekiel is truly the younger brother of Elias or not. What will unfold between the two superstars in what should be one of the most hilarious segments in recent memory.

#2. The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line on RAW

The WWE Women's Tag Team titles will be on the line at last on RAW for the first time since WrestleMania. In what has been a slightly chaotic feud, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan lost a non-title, championship contender match. However, Ripley pulled some strings and got the bout anyway.

Last week on RAW, Naomi defeated Liv Morgan, but Ripley got revenge for her on SmackDown by beating Naomi herself. This week, the titles will finally be on the line. However, given how early Banks and Naomi are into their tenure, we don't expect the titles to change hands just yet.

#1. What's the next step in the Seth Rollins-Cody Rhodes rivalry?

Last week, Cody Rhodes finally defeated The Miz in a singles match. It all stemmed from a segment of Miz TV, and Rhodes would proceed to defeat the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Seth Rollins was an interested observer at ringside, particularly because Rhodes mentioned on Miz TV that if Rollins wanted a rematch, he would happily give it to him. Post-match, The Visionary approached a victorious Rhodes to challenge him for a rematch, and the bout was made official for WrestleMania Backlash.

It seems like this is the true Kickstarter of the feud, and it could go on for longer than just the upcoming premium live event.

