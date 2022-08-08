RAW Preview: Popular star to get pushed after losing title match, Major break-up storyline to begin?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We're just coming out of a buzz-filled SummerSlam week, as last week's episodes of the red brand and SmackDown seemed to plant the seeds for a new direction in WWE overall.

It will be interesting to see the fallout of last week, as well as what will happen in the build-up to WWE Clash at The Castle 2022.

With several angles taking place over the last few days and so many matches set up, RAW promises to be an entertaining show. With the UK event less than a month away, fans will surely look forward to the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

So what is that you can expect from the red brand this week? Keep reading to find out:

#5. Bobby Lashley to defend the United States Title against a new challenger on RAW

In perhaps the most highly-anticipated match on RAW this week, United States Champion Bobby Lashley faces a new challenge in the form of Ciampa.

Last week's episode of RAW saw a mini-tournament featuring two Triple Threat matches (won by Ciampa and AJ Styles) before the finals, where the former NXT Champion defeated The Phenomenal One to earn a US Title shot.

Bobby Lashley has fully embraced the challenge and will look to continue his incredible run in 2022 with another successful title defense. While Lashley will possibly retain the title, that doesn't mean Ciampa won't get a big push going forward.

#4. Will The Street Profits' break-up tease continue?

Seth Rollins made an interesting suggestion to The Street Profits last week

Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins was confronted by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. The Visionary wasn't pleased and quickly reminded them of their two failed attempts at The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

He even suggested that the duo break up as it would be better for them. There has been a lot of talk about Montez Ford's singles potential, and the wheels seem to be in motion for the break-up between the two.

Will we see the inevitable break-up story begin this week on RAW?

#3. Will Seth Rollins get what's coming to him?

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins #WWERaw "Now that @SuperKingofBros is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to @WWERomanReigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship..." "Now that @SuperKingofBros is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to @WWERomanReigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship..."@WWERollins #WWERaw https://t.co/0uueuviLlN

Seth Rollins defeated Montez Ford in a singles match on the red brand last week. It seemed to be WWE dipping their toes in the idea of a Montez Ford singles run, but The Visionary may be greater problems to deal with.

WWE made sure that Rollins had multiple feuds teased in the segment, including a statement that directed his interest in Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, the former WWE Champion will likely get his due at the hands of Riddle after injuring him ahead of SummerSlam and attacking him again at the show.

Will The Original Bro return to exact his revenge and set up their inevitable match at Clash at the Castle 2022? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

#2. Rey Mysterio faces Finn Balor on RAW

Rey Mysterio will face The Judgment Day member yet again

Following a failed attempt at The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Titles last week, Rey Mysterio will return to his feud against The Judgment Day. They now have two big wins over them, one thanks to the returning Edge.

Don't be surprised to see Edge back this week to help Rey Mysterio. From the look of things, this is leading to a reunion between Rey Mysterio and Edge for a tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

However, with Edge accidentally spearing Dominik last week on RAW, the dynamic between Mysterio and The Rated R Superstar will be one to look out for. Finn Balor will look to take advantage of the uncertainty and gain a victory over the veteran Mysterio.

#1. What will Bayley's new group be up to on RAW?

Alexa Bliss gets taken out by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky

Becky Lynch will be out of action from WWE for several months after injuring herself at SummerSlam. After her epic opening promo last week, she embraced Bianca Belair and headed backstage, only to receive a beatdown from Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

This definitively wrote her out of WWE programming. Following the vicious attack, Bianca Belair even faced Iyo Sky in a singles match. It ended without a result due to the chaotic finish also involving Asuka and Alexa Bliss (who Bayley and co attacked earlier on the show).

It seems as though Asuka and Bliss will be the RAW Women's Champion's allies going forward, which could possibly lead to a match between Bianca Belair and Bayley.

What do you think of the upcoming episode of the red brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

