Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the go-home show to WWE TLC, and it's going to be filled with some great matches and good stories. RAW has been fun in the build to TLC, and the main focus will be the WWE Championship build between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles.

There's a lot more than that coming up, and here is what you should expect from the go-home RAW to WWE TLC.

#5. Lana takes on Nia Jax with big stakes on RAW

Not a hard one to predict

Lana's unexpected alliance with RAW Women's Champion Asuka would likely have never happened had it not been for Nia Jax sending her through the announcer's desk nine weeks in a row. Lana had to suffer a lot on RAW, but she has found success ever since aligning with Asuka.

In what feels like a rare occasion, Lana will be challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at TLC, when she teams up with Asuka against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

But before that, she will be facing Nia Jax on RAW. Now, it's not exactly a hard outcome to predict, so we won't be expecting any upsets here. It is interesting how Lana and Asuka have constantly gotten the better of the Tag Team Champions - both of whom aren't similar in any way.

Either way, it's an interesting dynamic, but we fully expect Lana to suffer a crushing defeat on RAW unless the match ends in a disqualification. With that said, we believe that when Asuka and Lana team up again on Sunday at TLC, they will walk out as the new Tag Team Champions.

That would be a fresh change in scenery on RAW and a big win for Lana, who has yet to taste Championship success in WWE.