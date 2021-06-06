RAW Preview - Massive #1 contender match, Unlikely WWE alliance formed, Big debut

RAW hasn't exactly set the world on fire in recent weeks. While there have been some noteworthy moments, one has to admit that this seems like a diluted version of the show we used to love so dearly.

This week's show could certainly be interesting, at least from the RAW preview that has been advertised. Last week's show also set the stage for a few potential twists and turns that we could certainly see unfold on our television screens.

So, with that said, here's your official RAW preview, served hot and fresh by Sportskeeda. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts and what you expect from this week's show.

#5 Some top RAW teams collide in the ultimate clash

Are you ready for the ultimate tag team battle royal on RAW?

You have Randy Orton and Riddle, The Lucha House Party, The New Day, The Viking Raiders, and T-Bar and Mace vying for an opportunity to face AJ Styles and Omos. This is a tough match to call because of the nature of the contest because anyone could win a Battle Royal.

One has to wonder if this is an attempt to get Kofi Kingston back into the mid-card. Where does he go after his crushing defeat to Drew McIntyre on RAW last week? Maybe he steps right back into the Tag Team championship picture with Xavier Woods.

You just cannot rule out Randy Orton and Riddle, though. The two are extremely entertaining and far too high up the food chain. The same could be said for The Viking Raiders, who may, together, be the powerhouse equivalent of Omos.

Let us know who you think could challenge the RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos in the comments section below.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Amar Anand