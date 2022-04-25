RAW Preview: Record-breaking champion to return from injury after 9 months, Rising superstar to get revenge in WrestleMania 38 rematch?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! It's an action-packed episode of the red brand this week, with several segments and a crucial title match announced for the show.

There isn't any central feud that the show revolves around, especially now that the brand has no world championship. However, from the look of things, it's going to be far from a boring episode. From an anniversary celebration to a championship match, the build-up to WrestleMania Backlash has been very good on RAW.

Here is what you need to look forward to on the red brand this week:

#5. Becky Lynch makes her return to RAW

Becky Lynch is all set to return to RAW for the first time since losing her title at WrestleMania 38. It was perhaps among the two or three best matches at the event, and unfortunately for the history-making Big Time Becks, she fell victim to Bianca Belair the same way Sasha Banks did a year ago.

Many seem to have assumed that the RAW Women's Championship match tonight will essentially set up Becky Lynch to return and challenge for the title again at WrestleMania Backlash. While that is admittedly a big possibility, the latest rumors have indicated that Lynch won't be jumping back into the title picture.

Instead, she is reportedly set to feud with Grand Slam Champion Asuka - who could return for the first time in nine months from an injury.

It's been a long time since we've seen The Empress of Tomorrow, one of the most accomplished women in WWE history. Is Big Time Becks going to be in for a rude shock?

#4. Omos and Bobby Lashley to face off in an arm-wrestling contest

The All Mighty and The Colossus will face off in an arm-wrestling contest

'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley is now the undisputed number one good guy on Monday Night RAW. Following his victory over Omos at WrestleMania 38, MVP turned on him in favor of The Colossus and the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

With a new client, MVP now looks to unlock the potential in Omos the same way he did to Lashley when he helped turn him into a two-time WWE Champion. They will face off this week in an arm-wrestling contest and their feud will likely culminate at WrestleMania Backlash.

Given that WWE is now trying to establish Omos under MVP, it wouldn't be surprising to see the rising superstar get his revenge against Bobby Lashley with a win over him at WrestleMania Backlash in a few weeks.

#3. The RAW Women's Championship will be on the line

Bianca Belair has a crucial first defense of the RAW Women's Championship

Perhaps the biggest match on the show this week will be Bianca Belair's maiden defense of the RAW Women's Championship. She seems to be in the same position she was last year - a champion of her brand with a big win over one of The Four Horsewomen.

While it was Sasha Banks who she beat last year, she got sweet revenge against Becky Lynch this year. Now the face of the red brand's women's division, she is the number one target of every other woman on the roster.

Her mini-feud with Sonya Deville will culminate with the RAW Women's title on the line. While a conclusive finish will likely see Belair retain, an inconclusive finish simply means that WWE wants to extend the feud until WrestleMania Backlash.

#2. What hurdles will AJ Styles have to jump over ahead of his rematch against Edge?

The AJ Styles vs. Edge feud is a tale of mind games - particularly from The Rated-R Superstar. Damian Priest joining the mix has only made things more complicated, adding a hurdle for The Phenomenal One to jump over.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to do that yet. The feud has seen Edge challenge Styles again, and the two-time WWE Champion accepted. From disappearances to flickering lights and ambushes, it hasn't been a good month for AJ Styles.

What mindgames will Edge and Damian Priest play on Styles this week? Will we finally see him get a measure of revenge on the duo?

#1. Randy Orton celebrates his 20th anniversary in WWE

Randy Orton has completed two decades on the WWE main roster

Two decades of Randy Orton. You read that right. It was only seven years ago when The Undertaker celebrated his 25th anniversary, and Orton could complete the same achievement by 2027 if he renews his contract before it expires in 2024.

But 20 years is no small feat. Few superstars have achieved the longevity that Orton has, and few have achieved what he has. It's clear that The Viper has entered a very elite territory of WWE Superstars that some can only to hope to be associated with.

One of the focal points of the show this week will be the celebration of Randy Orton completing his 20th anniversary on the main roster. What will happen in the significant moment on RAW this week?

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das