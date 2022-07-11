RAW Preview: Riddle to face former champion in first-time-ever match on TV, Top star to be added to SummerSlam title match?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! We're now less than 20 days away from SummerSlam 2022, which means that the upcoming episode of the red brand should be a belter before the second-biggest show of WWE's calendar year.

Five matches across both brands have been announced so far, with at least one or two more expected to be made official this week. It's an action-packed episode this week, with two big matches and one massive return.

So what is expected to happen on the red brand with less than a month until SummerSlam? Keep reading to find out:

#5. Riddle to take on Theory on RAW

Riddle will face Theory for the first time in a televised match

Although Riddle has defeated Theory in two live event matches in March and a televised tag team match post-WrestleMania, the two stars are yet to face each other in a singles match on live TV.

The much-awaited match is set to take place this week on RAW as former United States Champion Riddle vs. Theory has been announced. While Mr. Money in the Bank is busy with Bobby Lashley and is getting ready for a rematch at SummerSlam, Riddle is expected to face Seth Rollins.

It will be interesting to see how Rollins potentially plays into the match, as a foul finish could be the outcome.

#4. Bianca Belair to renew her feud with Carmella, but who else is looming around?

Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan teamed up last week on RAW

Last week, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair teamed up with newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan to face Carmella and Natalya.

With Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey now being made official for SummerSlam, it's time for Bianca Belair's match to be announced as well. Belair facing Carmella is the expected direction for SummerSlam, but they may not be going up against each other in a singles match.

Becky Lynch potentially concluded her feud with Asuka last week in a No Holds Barred match that saw her emerge victorious against The Empress. With nothing lined up for SummerSlam, Lynch could be added to the RAW Women's Title feud to make it a Triple Threat Match.

#3. Bobby Lashley to hold a United States Title open challenge on RAW

Bobby Lashley has his sights set on Theory in a rematch at SummerSlam 2022. Theory interrupted Lashley on RAW last week to demand the match and settle the score at SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see who answers Lashley's open challenge, as he has shown no signs of slowing down. There are several potential opportunities for new stars to emerge and try their hand at dethroning the United States Champion.

Will The All Mighty successfully defend his title in an open challenge to continue what is arguably the best run of his career? Fans will need to tune in to RAW to find out.

#2. The Street Profits to raise the stakes for their feud against The Usos

The Street Profits were granted a rematch against The Usos following the controversial finish to their tag team title match at Money in the Bank 2022. It was recently revealed by The Street Profits that there will also be a special guest referee for their match.

Who could it be? We're assuming it's somebody who could potentially favor the former champions as they look to end The Usos' reign.

The Usos are a week away from completing a year with the tag team titles (when they dethroned The Mysterios to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions).

Does this seem to be the foreshadowing of the end of the longest run of The Usos' careers?

#1. Brock Lesnar is back on RAW

What will The Beast Incarnate have to say about Roman Reigns?

The Beast Incarnate is back! Ahead of his seventh and final clash against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, Brock Lesnar will return to RAW to address The Tribal Chief and their Last Man Standing match.

It's unlikely to be a happening segment, and WWE may just have Lesnar open the show to keep viewers hooked. Either way, it's also a sign that the two icons of this generation may not potentially go face-to-face in the build-up to their final clash.

Given the number of times they've been together on TV, it shouldn't come as a surprise that WWE's approach is to keep them apart for a while.

