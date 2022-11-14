Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! WWE wasted no time in beginning the build-up to Survivor Series WarGames, with one match already being made official and a few others being teased on both RAW and SmackDown.

This week's main match will feature a SummerSlam 2016 rematch, an apology from a Grand Slam Champion, the fallout of a big return, as well as the failed cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase by Austin Theory.

Since last week's episode ended with Austin Theory's failed cash-in, let's check out what the 25-year-old could be up to this week.

#5. What will happen to Austin Theory after his humiliating failed cash in on RAW?

It was only a few months ago that Austin Theory had Vince McMahon's complete backing. He was the golden boy, the chosen one, and was declared a future world champion by Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania 38.

That dream turned into a nightmare last week. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Theory failed in his attempt to cash in, especially given his recent run of losses. What made it worse was that he eventually decided not to face off against Roman Reigns. The young star instead chose to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase against United States Champion Seth Rollins.

Despite Bobby Lashley making an impact by attacking Rollins, Theory failed to capitalize. He joined the unfortunate list of superstars, which includes John Cena, Baron Corbin, Damian Sandow, and Braun Strowman, to fail a MITB cash in.

While fans viewed it as a burial of Theory, the indication seems to be that he will undergo a significant character change going forward. Don't be surprised to see him ditch the selfies and overall arrogance. While it didn't signal a face turn, it could be the change needed to take the young star to the next level.

#4. What will be the fallout of Bianca Belair's WarGames declaration?

There are still two spots vacant for Bianca Belair's team at WarGames

Despite her win over Bayley in a great Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair declared that the rivalry was far from over. Essentially calling it a war, Belair would issue a challenge to Damage CTRL to a WarGames match.

Bayley would accept, and it was made clear that Nikki Cross was also on their side. The Role Model now requires only one member to complete her team, while Belair needs two more. Joining Asuka and Alexa Bliss is likely to be the popular Candice LeRae, who was last seen three weeks ago before getting taken out by Damage CTRL.

That still leaves one more member, but we may only get a hint of who it could be this week.

#3. The Miz to "apologize" on RAW this week

The Miz was finally caught red-handed by Johnny Gargano last week on RAW as the former NXT Champion obtained video proof of how The A-Lister was paying Dexter Lumis. The Miz confirmed to somebody who was recording him that he paid Lumis to stage attacks on him to get attention.

He is set to apologize for his actions this week, but as we know, things don't always turn out the way they seem.

#2. How will Mia Yim's return affect The O.C.'s feud against The Judgment Day?

The O.C. may have found a solution to the Rhea Ripley problem

Last week on RAW, AJ Styles told The O.C. that they couldn't find the person to combat Rhea Ripley, but the person found them. As it turns out, the fourth member of The O.C. is now the returning Mia Yim, who helped the faction take out The Judgment Day.

With The O.C. finally having a level playing field, what direction is this feud headed? Could we potentially see a third WarGames match with both teams recruiting one member each? Or are we all set for something else?

Either way, a collision course between the two factions is all but guaranteed for Survivor Series 2022.

#1. Seth Rollins to take on Finn Balor in a SummerSlam 2016 rematch

The United States Champion will face his old foe

What we didn't mention above was that Seth Rollins got mixed up between The Judgment Day and The O.C. last week when he initially came out for his United States Title Open Challenge.

While it looked like The Judgment Day was targeting their first piece of gold, The O.C. came out before chaos ensued. Seth Rollins was unscathed, but he was caught in the middle of the crossfire.

Rollins faces Finn Balor in a non-title match on the upcoming episode of RAW. Who will walk out with the big victory? Will The O.C. cost Finn Balor the match?

How do you think RAW is shaping up this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

