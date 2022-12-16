RAW or SmackDown: Which brand will John Cena make his WWE return on?

John Cena will make his return to WWE before the end of 2022. The last time we saw Cena was five months ago on Monday Night RAW to celebrate his 20th year in the pro wrestling industry.

Last week, on the latest edition of SmackDown, it was announced that John Cena will make his return to Friday Night SmackDown.

The episode will be the final SmackDown of 2022, which will air live on the 30th of December.

The purpose of Cena's return is still unknown. With WrestleMania's season kicking off, maybe he could look for a new challenger.

If not for a match, then it is very much possible that the 16-time World Champion could come back for a one-off episode like he did five months ago.

John Cena's chances of a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 look very thin

WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of the pro wrestling world. Every year, WWE does everything in its power to make it legendary. Whether it's bringing in legends and superstars from outside of the wrestling industry or turning a one-night show into two, the company leaves no stone unturned.

One legend rumored to be returning to WrestleMania for months now is John Cena. However, Cena's return could be a little difficult to organize. The Franchise is now a successful Hollywood actor and may not have the dates to build a storyline. According to Dave Meltzer, Cena won't be available for the majority of February and March.

“Cena will be on the 12/30 SmackDown show in Tampa. If he’s going to do Mania or Rumble, that would in theory be the start of the angle. He won’t be available most of February and March due to movie work.”

John Cena will soon start shooting a film with the famous actor Zac Efron. If everything goes well and Cena can make it in time for WrestleMania, there are two opponents we can see him go up against. One is current United States Champion Austin Theory, the other is social media icon Logan Paul.

