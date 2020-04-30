RAW Superstar and 5-time US Champion were given a major push because 'they looked like Vince McMahon guys'

Vince McMahon

The two biggest icons of the 'Ruthless Aggression' era in WWE are arguably John Cena and Randy Orton. While greats like Batista, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Chris Jericho also left a major mark during the era, it was Cena and Randy Orton who became the centerpieces of WWE.

Both Randy Orton and John Cena were part of WrestleMania 36 this year, indicating that the two pillars of WWE are still going strong. On Jim Ross' Grilling JR podcast, he discussed why the two men have been pushed by Vince McMahon and also why they have had so many feuds over the course of their careers.

Why John Cena and Randy Orton became top dogs

Conrad Thomson commented that while many believed Batista would be the biggest feud of John Cena's career, it was Randy Orton who ended up having a 'legacy' feud with John Cena. He then asks JR what Vince McMahon loved about these two guys that made him push Randy Orton and John Cena to the very top. Here is what "Good Ole JR" stated:

They both looked like Vince McMahon guys. Randy Orton is 6'4, lean, muscular body. John being John. But the key thing is that since OVW, those two guys have got great chemistry. In other words, they say styles make fights, styles also make wrestling matches and their styles complimented each others. They liked working with each other and it meant something.

