RAW Superstar 'cannot believe' how WWE booked him against Brock Lesnar

Two weeks on from WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre has admitted that he cannot believe he was booked to kick out of an F-5 so quickly before defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Superstars including Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe have lost one-on-one matches against Lesnar after a single F-5 in recent years, but McIntyre kicked out of the move after a 1-count before withstanding another two F-5s on his way to winning the title.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, McIntyre said nothing happens in a Lesnar storyline without the former UFC fighter’s blessing, and it “means the world” that he has been booked in the way that he has against one of WWE’s top Superstars.

“I had his number all the way through [the WrestleMania 36 build-up] and then I beat him within five minutes and kicked out of an F-5 on one. Nothing goes ahead without his blessing, and I can’t believe I was presented that way. It just means the world to me.”

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre added that he constantly had a mental image of facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania during his three years away from WWE between 2014 and 2017, and he used the dream match as motivation to work his way back to the company.

As you can see in the video above, the Scottish Psychopath had the upper hand on his opponent in the majority of their interactions in the build-up to WrestleMania 36, including when he hit “The Beast” with three Claymore Kicks on RAW.