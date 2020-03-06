RAW Superstar comments on recent character change

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE television last December

Liv Morgan returned to RAW last December to confront Lana during her marriage to Bobby Lashley. Morgan returned with a new look and professed her love for Lana. This was Morgan's first appearance in WWE since her loss to Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown last July.

Morgan will be in one of the Elimination Chamber matches on March 9th along with Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott. Asuka, Sarah Logan, and Natalya, with the winner getting a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

ALSO READ: 6 Wrestlers you forgot once wrestled in TNA/Impact Wrestling

Morgan spoke to CBS Sports ahead of Elimination Chamber and discussed her recent character change and how her character had evolved:

I just think it was time for the character to evolve. As much as I loved having pink hair and a blue tongue, you need to grow up at some point. So I think it was just time for Liv to grow up. So I had a nine-month hiatus of self-discovery and hair dye.

Morgan was also asked about her preparation for the Elimination Chamber match. She said that there was no way to prepare for a match of that nature and it was more about how much an individual was willing to go through to win it.

For the full interview with Liv Morgan, click HERE.