RAW Superstar rejects chance to join Seth Rollins' faction

Rollins with AOP

Aleister Black has rejected an opportunity to join Seth Rollins' faction on Monday Night RAW. The former NXT Champion was set to cut a promo when he was interrupted by the Monday Night Messiah and was offered the big opportunity.

The Dutch Destroyer was handed a T-shirt by Murphy straight away to join them, but Black immediately rebuffed the plan. He insisted that he was not interested in joining, but Rollins was not willing to take no for an answer.

The former Shield member asked Black once again to join him, but the answer remained the same. Black then challenged Rollins for a match on RAW, and it was made official straight away.

The first-time-ever one-on-one match started off well, but as soon as Black was getting in control, Murphy got involved. He was knocked off the apron by the former NXT Champion, but as Black went to pin Rollins, the match ended with a disqualification after Murphy got involved again.

Rollins then signaled for AOP to come in and attack Black, but the damage was limited thanks to The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits coming to the Dutch Destroyer's aid. With Black out of the way, the Tag-Team Champions and The Viking Raiders challenged Rollins, Murphy and AOP to an 8-man Tag-Team match.