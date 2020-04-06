RAW Superstar vows to cash in on Becky Lynch after WWE Money In The Bank

Will we see a new RAW Women's Champion in the near future?

Becky Lynch has held the title since WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch

Lana claims she will win the 2020 Money In The Bank ladder match and cash in the contract on Becky Lynch to become the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

WWE announced during the second night of WrestleMania 36 that the Money In The Bank pay-per-view will take place on May 10, prompting Liv Morgan to tease on Twitter that she could win the match.

Responding to the former Riott Squad member, Lana outlined her plan to end Lynch’s year-long reign as RAW Women’s Champion – a title that she won after receiving help from “The Ravishing Russian” at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Nope I am going to be Mrs. Money in the Bank and then I am going to cash in on @BeckyLynchWWE and become the first EVER #Ravishing Women’s Champion! Becky still hasn’t thanked me for giving her MY spot at Royal Rumble 2019! It’s because of ME she main evented & became champion https://t.co/1hw1E2TavF — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 6, 2020

Becky Lynch vs. Lana?

The story between the RAW Superstars dates back to January 2019 when an injured Lana was replaced by Becky Lynch in the Royal Rumble at short notice.

Lynch went on to win the match to book her spot in the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to claim the RAW Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Since then, Lana has repeatedly claimed that Lynch’s success is down to her, including last week when she spoke to Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta about the Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler match at WrestleMania 36.

“That's the reason why everyone should be thanking me. So, of course, she [Lynch] is going to win because I'm brilliant and I'm the smartest, and I always pick the right people to become successful. So, once again, everyone should thank me.”

As it turned out, Lynch defeated Baszler to retain her RAW Women’s Championship, meaning she will almost certainly hold the title when the Money In The Bank event takes place next month.

Will Lana compete in Money In The Bank?

Lana has only participated in four televised matches in WWE over the last 12 months, with her most recent match ending in defeat against Liv Morgan on the February 3 episode of RAW.

Despite mostly being known for her role as a manager, Bobby Lashley’s on-screen partner has experience in Money In The Bank ladder matches, having battled it out against Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Naomi, Natalya and Sasha Banks in the 2018 match.

Bliss picked up the victory in 2018 and went on to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Nia Jax later in the night.

Lana, meanwhile, did not compete in the 2019 match after failing to capture the briefcase in 2018, and it is currently unknown if she will be among the participants in 2020.