Welcome to the preview of the go-home edition of RAW before Survivor Series 2022. As fans will know, this year, the promotion will be moving away from traditional brand vs. brand warfare in favor of the WarGames matches, a first on the WWE main roster.

RAW has been exciting in the build-up to Survivor Series: WarGames. Since this week will be the go-home episode, more matches are likely to be confirmed for the premium live event. Things will also get even more intense than before.

So what do you have to look forward to on the go-home episode before Survivor Series? Keep reading to find out!

#5. Rhea Ripley faces Asuka in a WrestleMania 37 rematch with WarGames implications

This week will feature a WrestleMania 37 rematch between Rhea Ripley and Asuka. While they have since met, this will be another high-stakes match. As fans may remember, Rhea Ripley told Damage CTRL that she would be the final member of their team for WarGames. This came in response to Mia Yim declaring herself as a part of Bianca Belair's team.

The winner of the match between Asuka and Rhea Ripley will give their team the advantage at WarGames, meaning that the winner's team will be the first to send a second member into the cage.

With tensions boiling over and Belair's team yet to announce a fifth member, is it inevitable for Rhea Ripley to defeat the former champion Asuka once again?

#4. Is Mustafa Ali definitively out of the United States Title picture?

Ali has suffered defeat after defeat

Mustafa Ali tried to claim his place in the United States title picture, only to be destroyed by Bobby Lashley last week on RAW. The same week on SmackDown, Ali would fill in for Rey Mysterio in a losing effort against Ricochet.

Ali puts on great performances but does not have a decisive win to take him to the next level. Last week appeared to be WWE unceremoniously dumping Ali out of the title picture and has seemingly canceled the 36-year-old star's push.

#3. Is The Miz heading for an inevitable Survivor Series clash?

Dexter Lumis posed as a cameraman last week

Last week, The Miz was dressed as either Dr. Shelby from the Kane-Daniel Bryan storyline or he was dressed as the iconic Mr. Rogers. We're not sure who, but he was trying to extract sympathy from the WWE Universe.

Johnny Gargano didn't mince his words and essentially set the stage for Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. A clash at Survivor Series seems inevitable, and Lumis may finally attain his WWE contract months after his RAW debut.

#2. What awaits The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW heading into Survivor Series?

Dominik Mysterio was successful last week against Shelton Benjamin

In terms of faction wars, The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. has been number one in WWE, both on RAW and SmackDown. While one could make a case for them needing a WarGames match, neither team has a fifth member. To add to that, Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley will now be involved in the Women's WarGames match.

Either way, Finn Balor is set to take on AJ Styles at Survivor Series: WarGames in a dream match. The two have had an incredible match before, and it will be interesting to see how the high-stakes match-up will pan out.

This week on RAW, expect another big confrontation between the two factions before Survivor Series.

#1. Austin Theory's clear-cut statement last week

Austin Theory made a statement last week on RAW in a big way as he ditched the phone and selfies. The 25-year-old took out Dolph Ziggler during their match despite having had the match won. He didn't care about winning, and he was all out of excuses.

After the main event, Austin Theory assaulted Seth Rollins to stand tall to end the show, lifting the title in the air.

It seems clear that we're heading for a Triple Threat match between Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory match for the US Title, presumably for Survivor Series.

However, it will be interesting to see the fallout from last week.

How do you think WWE RAW will pan out ahead of Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

