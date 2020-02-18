RAW Tag Team Championships match announced for WWE Super ShowDown

Seth Rollins has to be unhappy with the announcement

WWE has officially announced that The Street Profits will face Seth Rollins & Murphy for the RAW Tag Team Championships at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ever since defeating The Viking Raiders for the tag team titles, Rollins & Murphy have not faced any real challenge from the tag team division on the Red brand. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Murphy and AOP squared off against Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders.

The match was physical with members on either side trying to outmaneuver the other. When it looked like Owens would get the pinfall victory over Murphy after dropping him with the Stunner, Rollins ran into the ring and hit Owens with the tag team title belt which however earned KO and his team a DQ victory.

After the match ended, a fight broke out between The Monday Night Messiah's team and Owens' team. Rollins and his disciples were about to put Owens through more punishment but it was broken up by The Street Profits who came out to help Owens and The Viking Raiders.

Street Profit's Montez Ford and The Viking Raiders' Ivar then helped clear the ring off Murphy and AOP as a frustrated Rollins threw a fit on the stage. It will be interesting to see if the former NXT Tag Team Champions can dethrone Murphy & Rollins to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.