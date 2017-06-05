RAW Talk Recap, 4th June, 2017

Renne Young and The Miz go at it once again on the post-Extreme Rules edition of RAW Talk.

by Prityush Haldar Analysis 05 Jun 2017, 10:31 IST

Corey Graves picked up the hosting duties alongside Renee Young on RAW Talk

RAW Talk started with Renee Young gushing over how exciting Extreme Rules had been. She announced that Samoa Joe would face Brock Lesnar in just five weeks at Great Balls of Fire. Young told viewers that Corey Graves would be joining her in a while.

#1 The Miz and Maryse

Miz and Maryse arrived at the set and the Awesome One proudly announced that he was a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Renee asked the Miz about his plans for a celebration but he stopped her.

He referred to a tweet that Renee had sent out, which stated that the match between the Miz and Dean was rubbish. Renee defended herself saying that Miz used his wife as a decoy to win the championship.

The Miz said that Maryse was banned from ringside and he took down Ambrose with a skull crushing finale. They aired a vignette of the match where Maryse slapped the Miz in an effort to get Ambrose disqualified. Miz clarified that Maryse was caught up in the moment and that he actually enjoyed being slapped.

Renee kept calling the Miz out for manipulating the referee to get the decision turned in his favour.

Miz told Renee why the stipulation had been added to the match in the first place. He reasoned that Dean had kicked him 'where no one should ever be kicked.' Miz pointed out that Dean barely defended the Intercontinental Championship during his reign.

He recalled his own championship reign where Smackdown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan would make him defend the IC title night after night. The Miz insinuated the fact that Dean looked shabby in his jeans and tank top.

Miz said that the days of being a 'wrasler' were long gone. Renee asked the Miz what made him such a great Intercontinental Champion, only to be stopped by Maryse.

Maryse explained that Renee was caught in an awkward situation because the Miz defeated her husband, Dean Ambrose. The Miz made Renee repeat after him, "The Miz is the Intercontinental Champion."

The A-Lister told Renee that Twitter has got a lot of people in trouble in the past and she should, as a professional journalist, refrain from posting such tweets. Miz announced that The Miz Intercontinental Champion Comeback Tour would broadcast live on Monday Night RAW and it would be a must-see celebration.

Corey Graves joined the panel and the Miz complained that Renee was being unprofessional. Miz showed Corey Renee's tweet and Corey said that Renee tends to get carried away sometimes. The Miz, pleased with Corey's reply, invited him to the celebration and left the panel.

Corey joked that he wanted to kiss Maryse's hand but her ring would have knocked his teeth out. Renee told him that it would have been great to have him on the panel a few minutes ago.

They shifted the focus to the Women's Championship match and Corey stated that it was the downfall of Bayley. Graves was of the opinion that the absence of a killer instinct cost her the match and the loss put Bayley at the back of the line.

Graves praised Alexa Bliss for holding her own throughout the match. Renee acknowledged that Alexa Bliss deserved some respect after a clinical performance in the Kendo Stick on a Pole match.

#2 Sasha Banks and Rich Swann

Banks and Swann joined the show and Renee congratulated them on their victory. Corey asked Swann how it felt to get a win in his hometown. Sasha jibed in saying that they had finally managed to break the curse by winning in Swann's hometown of Baltimore.

Renee commented that the chemistry between them was excellent. Corey Graves took the opportunity to inform Sasha that Rich Swann has been in 'catfish stuff' on 205 LIVE. Swann clarified that it was because Alicia had been messing with his friend, Cedric Alexander. Renee asked Sasha about her reaction to the Alexa Bliss-Bayley match.

Sasha paused for a moment and said that it was sad that Bayley could not get the job done. She mentioned that she would give Bayley a big hug to let her know that it was not the end of the world.

Renee asked Sasha about her position in the Women's division. The Boss replied that she had beaten Alicia Fox, Alexa Bliss, and even Nia Jax and added that that put her next in line for the Championship. Corey Graves posed the same question to Rich Swann, asking him about regaining the Cruiserweight Championship.

Swann said that he had some issues with Neville and he would love to make it back to the top of the Cruiserweight division.

Renee thanked the duo for joining them and congratulated them once again on their impressive victory over Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. Graves told Swann to take Sasha out and show her a good time. Sasha said that she was married to which Corey replied, "Just because you're on a diet doesn't mean that you can't look at the menu."

Renee then asked Corey how it felt calling the action during the steel cage match for the tag team championships. Corey recalled the match saying that it was fantastic but he expected the Hardy Boyz to get in some more offence.

He commented on the finish saying that it could not get any better. Renee agreed that the match was a cliffhanger and mentioned that Sheamus and Cesaro managed to regain the tag titles just by the skin of their teeth. Corey declared that Sheamus and Cesaro earned their victory, given that the steel cage stipulation was Hardys’ idea.

#3 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe interrupted the show in a rare appearance and announced that he was in a good mood. Renee congratulated Joe on his victory. She asked him how it felt to win such a physical matchup. Joe divulged that he was worn out physically but his victory more than made up for the toll that his body had taken during the match.

He said that he was looking forward to his immediate future. Renee asked him about how he would prepare for such a high voltage clash against Brock Lesnar. Joe said that people wanted to see Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe for a long time. He claimed that he was prepared to dig deep to go one-on-one with the Beast Incarnate.

"I am more than prepared to take myself to that very deep, dark, violent place..." - @SamoaJoe on challenging @BrockLesnar#RAWTalkpic.twitter.com/NFKF5lE5ul — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017

Joe claimed that his stake for the WWE Universal Championship was long overdue and it should have been granted to him a long time ago. He acknowledged that he was a bad man and he was looking for domination and victory in the WWE.

Corey asked Joe how it felt to outlast four of the top guys on the RAW roster. Joe said that he went against some of the most dangerous men in the WWE and came out the winner. That, in itself, spoke volumes of about his character and determination.

Renee recalled talking to Kurt a while back, and the RAW General Manager picked Samoa Joe as one of the favourites heading into the match. Joe told Renee that he and Kurt had known each other for a long time and Kurt knew what Samoa Joe was made of.

Joe was, in fact, referring their time in TNA without actually mentioning the name of the promotion. Corey enquired if Joe had any message for Brock Lesnar.

Joe looked straight into the camera and told Lesnar that he could prepare all he wanted, but the Beast Incarnate would still not be ready for what Joe would bring to him at the Great Balls of Fire. With that message, Joe left the set.

Renee closed the show by thanking Corey Graves for helping her out with the show and asked the fans to join them for Monday Night RAW in less than 24 hours.

