RAW viewership increases with vampiric debut of NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler

The Man was blindsided by her Survivor Series opponent

The arrival of NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler brought Monday Night RAW's viewership to its highest average since the Royal Rumble post show.

WWE RAW brought in 2.33 million viewers, which was up 169,000 from last week's episode on February 3, per ShowBuzzDaily.

Hour one: 2.396 million

2.396 million Hour two: 2.411 million

2.411 million Hour three: 2.204 million

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch started the show with an incredible title defense against Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, which was followed by a beatdown from Baszler, leading to an epic return by Lynch later in the night that all but confirmed their eventual match at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.

Aside from their confrontation, the show featured a new 24/7 champion being crowned, an eight-man tag team match in the main event and the return of MVP and his VIP Lounge interview segment with the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Winner Drew McIntyre.

Unlike most weeks, RAW's viewership increased heading into the second hour, gaining 15,000 viewers before decreasing by over 200,000 for the main event.

WWE's flagship program ranked number one for Monday night cable with 0.81 for the 18-49 demographic, beating ESPN, FOX News, VH1 and other channels.