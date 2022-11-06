RAW vs. WWE SmackDown vs. NXT - who came out on top this week in the ratings? 

WWE had a busy week ahead of the Crown Jewel premium live event. SmackDown and RAW were both focused on providing the final build for the show. Meanwhile, NXT is beginning to build towards their Deadline Premium Live Event.

They have three different brands, primarily with unique rosters and champions. While there are plenty of crossovers, the shows have their own flair to set them apart.

For a plethora of different reasons, some fans don't watch all three brands. Many fans are loyal to just one or two of the shows. Some are working while one airs and may have to skip it and others may have favorites assigned to a particular show.

Last week, RAW came out victorious by having the most viewers tuning in during a slower-than-usual week. While the blue brand was on FS1 last Friday, it returned to its home of FOX for the latest episode. Could WWE SmackDown rebound? Does RAW continue to have the most viewers?

Below is a rundown of WWE's television ratings this past week.

#3. Monday Night RAW on October 31st, 2022

Alexa Bliss and Asuka

The October 31st, 2022 edition of RAW featuring a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship main event had only 1.5 million viewers. This number is courtesy of Brandon Thurston. The coveted 18-49 key demo for the show came in at 0.36.

The viewership for the Halloween edition of RAW was down considerably from last week's 1.641 million, which was already a sharp decline from the prior show. This past week's 1.5 million viewers is also down year-over-year. The November 1st, 2021 edition of RAW had 1,689,000 viewers.

Brandon Thurston did note that despite being down in viewership, RAW's ranking was normal amongst other programs. You can check out his Tweet revealing the news below.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,500,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.36

#7 cable original in P18-49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics

RAW this week featured the returns of Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who then went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in the main event. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had a major pull-apart brawl on the program as well. Plus, Johnny Gargano revealed The Miz's secret.

#2. NXT on November 1st, 2022

Cora Jade on NXT

The November 1st, 2022 edition of WWE NXT had 670,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Thurston also noted that the program had a 0.13 rating in the coveted 18-49 key demographic.

You can check out Brandon Thurston's Tweet revealing the NXT viewership below.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

670,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.13

#22 cable original in P18-49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics

Both the viewership and the key demo are down from last week. The October 25th edition of NXT featured 716,000 viewers. In positive news, the 670,000 viewers from this week is a higher number year-over-year. The November 2nd, 2021 edition of NXT had 631,000 viewers and had a bigger drop from week to week.

The developmental brand featured RAW's R-Truth competing on the show. However, he was ultimately carried out due to a real-life injury after a dive onto Grayson Waller went poorly. The program also featured a tag team match featuring four champions doing battle, the return of Odyssey Jones, and more.

#1. WWE SmackDown on November 4th, 2022

Rey Mysterio and Gunther

The November 4th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX brought in a preliminary viewership of 1.970 according to spoilertv.com. Due to the weekend, preliminary numbers are the only ones available for WWE SmackDown until Monday or Tuesday of the following week.

While the final numbers will likely be higher than the preliminary viewership listed above, WWE SmackDown still did considerably better than last week. The blue brand only had 835,000 viewers last week, although the smaller number is due to the show being preempted and thus aired on FS1 instead of FOX.

This week's show had just slightly fewer preliminary viewers compared to last year. The November 5th, 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown had a preliminary viewership of 1,978,000 with a final number of 2.093 million.

WWE SmackDown on Friday was headlined by Rey Mysterio vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The show was pre-taped following last week's program to allow for travel to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The verdict: which show won the viewership battle for the week?

Otis with a pumpkin

With WWE SmackDown back on FOX, the show returned to form. The ratings weren't particularly strong, as both RAW and NXT suffered drops from last week. Viewership often drops during this time of the year for WWE SmackDown, RAW, and NXT regardless of the quality of the programming. Hopefully, the company can provide enough of a hook to keep fans tuning in moving forward.

