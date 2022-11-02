WWE receives frightening ratings for Halloween episode of RAW

The ratings for the Halloween episode of WWE RAW are in and they are indeed frightening.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, RAW had a rough evening last night on Halloween. The red brand brought in 1.5 million viewers with a key demo rating (18-49 years old) of 0.36.

Despite the lower viewership total, RAW's overall ranking was normal for the week. Only ESPN broadcasts rated ahead of the red brand last night.

RAW caught a break as well in terms of ratings as Game 3 of the MLB World Series was postponed due to weather. If the baseball game had been played, the ratings for Monday's episode of RAW would have likely been even worse.

What happened last night on WWE RAW?

This week's edition of the red brand was a stacked show as it was the final RAW before WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a rare appearance on the red brand and vowed to smash Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Logan's former tag team partner, The Miz, interrupted and said that nobody knows the popular YouTuber better than him. Roman wasn't interested in help from The Miz and leveled The A-Lister with a Superman Punch.

Nikki Cross interfered in the main event of last week's episode of RAW and cost Bianca Belair her non-title match against Bayley. The EST got revenge last night and defeated Cross in a singles match. Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match this weekend at the premium live event.

Seth Rollins and Austin Theory put on a terrific wrestling match that received praise from a WWE legend. The Visionary picked up a victory over Mr. Money in the Bank last night on RAW.

Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest in a singles match but Rhea Ripley hit Luke Gallows with a couple of low blows after the match. The Judgment Day will battle The OC in a 6-man tag team match this Saturday.

Matt Riddle defeated Otis in a Trick or Street Fight. Alpha Academy recruited the SNL Chip & Dales sketch last night for Halloween. Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz after Dexter Lumis showed up in the crowd and distracted The A-Lister. Johnny Gargano then provided a conspiracy theory that suggested The wasz is paying Dexter to be his "celebrity stalker."

In the main event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai & IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. Bayley and Bianca Belair battled ringside and The Role Model put The EST through a table.

Belair is set to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match this Saturday. Damage CTRL will face Alexa and Asuka in a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Crown Jewel.

The ratings for this week's show were down, but there were several factors at play. It will be interesting to see if the red brand bounces back next week.

