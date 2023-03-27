The road to WrestleMania ends tonight for the superstars of Monday Night RAW. While there is still an episode of SmackDown left this Friday, the flagship show will have its final show before the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It's hard to believe that next week is RAW after WrestleMania, which means that in seven days, the landscape of WWE is going to change entirely.

We hope that John Cena returns to confront Austin Theory, because if he doesn't, then the feud itself will be a disappointment.

But overall, the build-up to WrestleMania 39 has been good, and here is what to expect tonight on the go-home show:

#6. Cody Rhodes faces Solo Sikoa after a long tease

It's finally on between the two!

Since RAW last week, Solo Sikoa has been wanting to get his hands on The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. In the final segment of last week's episode, Roman Reigns had to personally ensure that he didn't make any wrong moves.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman made their presence known as Rhodes defeated Ludwig Kaiser. With the Enforcer of the Bloodline wanting to get Cody before the main event of WrestleMania, the two will finally square off.

It should be noted that Solo Sikoa is still yet to be pinned on the main roster. His only defeats have come via DQ and in tag team matches. The last time Sikoa was pinned was by Carmelo Hayes on June 11th, 2022 at an NXT Live Event.

You have to go a few days back for the last time Sikoa suffered a pinfall on TV, with Grayson Waller being the last one to do it in a televised match.

That streak could finally come to an end after nearly 10 months against Cody Rhodes tonight.

#5. What will happen in Seth Rollins and Logan Paul's final confrontation?

Logan Paul seems to have Seth Rollins' number. The story began at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble when Logan Paul sneakily re-entered the ring and eliminated The Visionary before eventually costing him the US Title inside the Elimination Chamber.

It took a bit of convincing, but Rollins is finally getting Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. With the social media star having gotten the better of him twice, will he give Rollins another bit of humiliation ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 39?

#4. The Miz has three legends on Miz TV on RAW

A big battle awaits the three women at WrestleMania 39

The host of WrestleMania 39 - The Miz is back with another edition of Miz TV. It's the RAW before WrestleMania special and he will be hosting three legends - Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch.

While it might be hard for some to already think of Lynch as a legend, her resume speaks for itself. She is already arguably far more accomplished than her two partners at WrestleMania.

Either way, they will team up to face Damage CTRL, and we expect the two groups to collide in a chaotic fashion before they face off.

#3. An eight-man tag team match ahead of the WrestleMania exhibition bout

The four teams will merge into two

As you probably know by now, there will be a fatal-4-way tag team match for both the men and women as an "exhibition" for The Show of Shows.

It seems like a way to get more stars on the card, and we won't be surprised if the matches happen on the kickoff show or are just fillers between two important matches.

This week on RAW, we will see an eight-man tag team match as four teams merge into two. Who will get the bragging rights heading into The Showcase of the Immortals?

#2. What will happen ahead of the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania?

The RAW Women's Championship match has had admittedly little momentum. While we still fully expect a banger between Asuka and Bianca Belair, the feud has left a lot to be desired.

The two opponents teamed up last week, but Belair has been getting a bit spooked out by this new side of Asuka. Will the EST of WWE get one over her rival before they clash this weekend in a crucial match-up? Tune in to find out!

#1. Omos and Brock Lesnar to have a weigh-in ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 39

Does Omos have Brock Lesnar's number?

The only interaction between Brock Lesnar and Omos saw the former get uncharacteristically manhandled - something we haven't seen since Braun Strowman did in 2017.

This week, the two titans will have a "WrestleMania" weigh-in. Since we all know that this isn't going to be a traditional weigh-in, who will get the last laugh before the big clash this weekend?

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes