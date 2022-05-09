RAW after WrestleMania Backlash Preview: Top feud to get Hell in a Cell match, 4-time champion to get a push because of Edge?

Welcome to this week's edition of the RAW Preview! WrestleMania Backlash was an interesting show on Sunday, and it isn't surprising that there were more positives on the RAW side of things.

Overall, the Monday night show has been stronger post-WrestleMania, and WWE will look to continue the red brand's momentum. This week is set to feature some fresh storylines, along with some rehashed ones and new additions. Here is what you can look forward to on RAW tonight:

#5. Seth Rollins to pick on Cody Rhodes again?

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins was the perfect bout to open WrestleMania Backlash. The story this past month has seen Rollins try to get one over Rhodes for his loss at WrestleMania 38, while the second-generation star is finding his footing upon his return to WWE after six years.

Even though The Visionary came close to winning, The American Nightmare would pick up the victory with a sneaky roll-up pin — an admittedly underwhelming finish to their long match. However, it seemed to be a way to set up the feud to continue for at least a month longer.

Expect the feud to continue tonight and for the two to eventually have a match inside Hell in a Cell.

#4. Edge brings Judgement Day to RAW... with a new addition

Last night at WrestleMania Backlash, Damian Priest attempted to interfere despite being banned from ringside. Thankfully for AJ Styles, his new ally Finn Balor came to his aid and ensured that The Archer of Infamy wouldn't have the same impact as he did at WrestleMania 38.

However, a mysterious masked figure — which turned out to be Rhea Ripley — shoved Styles from the top turnbuckle, eventually assisting Edge as he made The Phenomenal One pass out from his cross-face submission.

Now that Ripley is a member of Judgement Day, fans can expect The Nightmare to get a big push. As of now, she is a 4-time champion in WWE (1 NXT UK Women's title, 1 NXT Women's title, 1 RAW Women's title, and 1 Women's Tag Team title) and she could win her fifth title later this year.

#3. What will become of Mustafa Ali's US Championship pursuits?

Last week, Mustafa Ali was on the verge of earning a shot at the United States Championship. However, it was revealed that he would have to win a handicap match against The Miz and US Champion Theory.

It's not surprising that the numbers game caught up to him as The A-Lister would get a measure of revenge on Ali, who had some harsh words for the former WWE Champion.

Even though the 36-year-old might be out of contention for the time being, we could see him work his way back up sooner rather than later. Perhaps it could start with him beginning a feud with Ciampa. What would be more interesting is if Ali, Ciampa, and The Miz got involved in the US Title picture.

#2. Becky Lynch and Asuka set to continue their rivalry on RAW

Becky Lynch's downfall since WrestleMania 38 has been entertaining to watch. Her meltdowns have been comedic but brilliant at the same time. While many assumed that Big Time Becks would go right after Bianca Belair, it was her former rival Asuka who returned after nearly ten months to kick start their feud.

While it only resulted in a tag team match, this could be one of the marquee women's feuds on WWE TV in the coming month. Will Lynch manage to pull one over the Japanese WWE Grand Slam Champion?

#1. What's next for Bianca Belair?

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was surprisingly not on the WrestleMania Backlash card. While many assumed that her feud with Sonya Deville would lead to a title match at WrestleMania Backlash, WWE opted to have the title match early in Belair's hometown of Knoxville, TN.

As of now, Belair doesn't have a challenger. However, that can change very quickly and tonight, we could see a new contender emerge against the reigning Champion.

Who would you like to see contend for the title next?

