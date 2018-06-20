Reactions to the passing of wrestling legend Big Van Vader
Twitter is full of tributes to Vader from past and present wrestling greats
Big Van Vader -- known in WWE as Vader and to friends and family as Leon White -- passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018.
This was confirmed by Vader's son via Twitter as related to complications from pneumonia. Prior to being affected by pneumonia, Vader had battled heart-related ailments in recent years, notably working with WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page to help get his health back on track.
A champion within multiple wrestling promotions -- including World Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Japan Pro Wrestling -- beyond runs in the American Wrestling Association, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation, Vader was a world-renowned talent.
He wrestled a "who's who" of wrestlers within his 30-plus years as an in-ring talent, including Sting, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley, even reigniting his career with a recent feud alongside NJPW favorite Will Ospreay.
The passing of Vader has many within wrestling community talking, of course. Below are some of the recently-posted highlights related to this news.
The WWE posted a tribute to Vader including a career retrospective:
"Bad Boy" Joey Janela posted on Twitter about Vader's passing:
Will Ospreay, with whom Vader recently feuded, posted condolences on Twitter:
Dylan Bostic posted about Vader's toughness:
WWE Superstar Zack Ryder sent well wishes to Vader's family:
Rapper and MLW affiliate Wale wrote about Vader:
WWE announcer Renee Young acknowledged the passing of Vader:
Nick Aldis, husband of WWE Superstar Mickie James, offered his two cents on Vader:
Smackdown Live General Manager Paige acknowledged the loss of Vader
Recently-returned WWE Superstar James Ellsworth discussed the legacy of Vader:
WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T wrote about Vader on Twitter:
Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz even paid tribute to Vader:
Sportskeeda sends its condolences and best wishes to the family of Vader. As one of the greatest "big men" to ever step into the squared circle, thanks to Vader for decades of entertainment.