Reactions to the passing of wrestling legend Big Van Vader

Twitter is full of tributes to Vader from past and present wrestling greats

Darren Paltrowitz SENIOR ANALYST Feature 20 Jun 2018, 23:36 IST 893 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Wrestling legend Vader has passed away at the age of 63

Big Van Vader -- known in WWE as Vader and to friends and family as Leon White -- passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018.

This was confirmed by Vader's son via Twitter as related to complications from pneumonia. Prior to being affected by pneumonia, Vader had battled heart-related ailments in recent years, notably working with WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page to help get his health back on track.

A champion within multiple wrestling promotions -- including World Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Japan Pro Wrestling -- beyond runs in the American Wrestling Association, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation, Vader was a world-renowned talent.

He wrestled a "who's who" of wrestlers within his 30-plus years as an in-ring talent, including Sting, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley, even reigniting his career with a recent feud alongside NJPW favorite Will Ospreay.

The passing of Vader has many within wrestling community talking, of course. Below are some of the recently-posted highlights related to this news.

The WWE posted a tribute to Vader including a career retrospective:

"Bad Boy" Joey Janela posted on Twitter about Vader's passing:

RIP VADER pic.twitter.com/u1dO7xgtIi — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 20, 2018

Will Ospreay, with whom Vader recently feuded, posted condolences on Twitter:

May you finally be in peace.

RIP Vader — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 20, 2018

Dylan Bostic posted about Vader's toughness:

RIP Vader he was one of the toughest guys to ever step in the ring! — Dylan Bostic (@Dylan_Bostic) June 20, 2018

WWE Superstar Zack Ryder sent well wishes to Vader's family:

RIP Vader — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 20, 2018

Rapper and MLW affiliate Wale wrote about Vader:

RIP Leon White / Vader — Wale (@Wale) June 20, 2018

WWE announcer Renee Young acknowledged the passing of Vader:

Nick Aldis, husband of WWE Superstar Mickie James, offered his two cents on Vader:

"I fear no man and I feel no pain!"



Vader terrified me as a kid and later fired me up as a rebellious teenager. I was such a pure fan of him. RIP big man. #VaderTime #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/Qm5OWcckRB — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) June 20, 2018

Smackdown Live General Manager Paige acknowledged the loss of Vader

Recently-returned WWE Superstar James Ellsworth discussed the legacy of Vader:

When I was a kid I was legit scared of Vader



Thanks for making me believe #RIPVader — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 20, 2018

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T wrote about Vader on Twitter:

Sad to hear about the passing of Vader. He was one of the all time greats. My prayers go out to his family, may he rest in peace. #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/6Lk3nuP4kA — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 20, 2018

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz even paid tribute to Vader:

Hi-light of 1996 was when @JohnDBeckTV (then PA on Boy Meets World) told @jasonoremland and I that Vader left us tickets for Wrestlemania 12. Glad I got to meet and thank him in 2005 at Taboo Tuesday. #RIPVader — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) June 20, 2018

Sportskeeda sends its condolences and best wishes to the family of Vader. As one of the greatest "big men" to ever step into the squared circle, thanks to Vader for decades of entertainment.