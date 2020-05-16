Real backstage reaction to Becky Lynch's announcement on RAW revealed

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch made a surprising announcement on the WWE RAW after Money in the Bank, when she revealed that she will be going away from WWE for a while. She revealed that she was pregnant and will be relinquishing her RAW Women's title.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, who works backstage in WWE as a producer, said that not many people knew about the announcement that Lynch was going to make, even those in the locker room.

He revealed the reaction that the Superstars backstage had, during an interview with Table Talk podcast:

“We were watching the segment just like everyone else was at home. And, if I’m not mistaken, I believe Asuka didn’t know. So, the reaction that she gave was extremely genuine and natural. The response when she did say you’re gonna go off to be WWE women’s champion now and I’m going to go off to be a mother, everybody in the room just went, ‘what?!’ Nia, Lana, Tamina, and I don’t want to say the other girl because if I do it might take away from her meanness." (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet)

Becky Lynch's announcement on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch returned to WWE for the first time since her win against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. The Man, who was in tears, said that she was going to miss the WWE Universe and performing in the ring, and that she had to go away for a bit. Asuka, the women's Money in the Bank winner, arrived to the ring.

Becky Lynch, who had brought the briefcase along with her to the ring, told Asuka that by winning the match at Money in the Bank, she did not win a shot at the women's title, but won the RAW Women's title itself.

Then Lynch made the announcement that she is going to be a mom.