Real or fake: Did popular Bollywood actor turn down a movie with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the most famous and financially successful actor working today. He has had many smash hits at the box office and is a commercial success story.

Numerous Bollywood actors have repeatedly expressed their admiration for the actor and their desire to collaborate with him. He co-starred with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the 2017 film Baywatch, but some actors have turned down the opportunity to star in a Hollywood film. One such actor is Akshay Kumar, who was rumored to have received an offer to co-star with Dwayne Johnson in an untitled film. However, they never appeared together onscreen.

The buzz is that Akshay Kumar has been offered a starring role in a major, yet unnamed, film. Even the stars' most loyal admirers couldn't wait to hear that Akshay and Dwayne Johnson would be collaborating.

According to Indiatimes, Akshay Kumar considered the script for some time before passing it on. It was rumored later that he felt the role was not as substantial as The Rock's, as he was Bollywood's biggest star at the time and India's biggest action star.

The actor never indicated that he wanted to try his luck in Hollywood in any way, so being with the Hollywood legend didn't seem like a good enough opportunity for him.

The Rock's Family wants him to return to WWE

The Rock has been involved in professional wrestling for a long time, which is one of the reasons why whispers and speculation about him coming to the WWE for a match seem to continue.

Tamina, who is his cousin, recently disclosed the news that The Rock's entire family is rooting for him to make a comeback to wrestling.

"All of us, including his mama, want him to come back. I feel like everybody wants him to return." [H/T Insider]

If the return were to take place at some point in the future, a match with Roman Reigns would almost certainly attract a great deal of attention from the general public. The Great One is unquestionably in good enough shape to compete in at least one more match.

