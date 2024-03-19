Real-life Bloodline member, major rival - 4 WWE legends who could assist Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will team together to lock horns with The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL, knowing that the odds will be stacked against them due to presence of the other members of The Bloodline.

The match has major implications for The American Nightmare, as a defeat would ensure that his clash with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title the following night would be staged under ''Bloodline rules.''

Considering Cody and Rollins are behind in the numbers game, several WWE legends could return and assist the duo at The Show of Shows. Here are four such options:

#4. Dustin Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' older brother has been mentioned on WWE TV throughout his feud with The Rock, and given that the company has been open to mentioning AEW Superstars over the past few weeks, this could be a hint that someone like Rhodes could make an appearance at WrestleMania XL.

Weird things have happened and while Rhodes remains an active member of the AEW roster, he hasn't wrestled in more than a month so the opportunity to be part of The Show of Shows could be interesting.

#3. Triple H

Expand Tweet

Triple H and The Rock are not on the same page at the moment, and at some point, The Game would likely confront The Rock regarding the latter's assertion that he is the "Final Boss."

The two men also exchanged words last month at the WrestleMania kick-off event.

Could he assist Rhodes and Rollins at WrestleMania? The Game may have retired, but he doesn't need to be physical, as the WWE Chief Content Officer can flex his muscles by changing the rules or by re-starting the match should The Bloodline members interfere during the tag match.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin

One man that many fans believe will be part of WrestleMania XL is Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake appears to be in good shape at the moment and given that he is one of The Rock's biggest rivals, he would be the best man to call back.

Austin could be the man to even out the numbers for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

Rikishi has been rumored to be returning to WWE for several months. However, the Hall of Famer is yet to be inserted into The Bloodline saga. There is a belief that Rikishi would return to be part of the family, but it could be quite a swerve if he turns on The Bloodline and helps Rollins and Rhodes pick up the win.

The Rock and Roman Reigns have been out of control over the past few months and it could take someone like Rikishi to return and put them back in their place. It could also be the start of The Bloodline's downfall.

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will have backup at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion