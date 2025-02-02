Real-life Bloodline member to quit WWE on SmackDown following Royal Rumble loss this week? Potential booking explored

While the Bloodline story continues to unfold on the blue brand, there is a chance that a real-life member of the Bloodline ends up leaving WWE after her massive loss in the Women's Royal Rumble match. The star in question is Nia Jax, who fell short and ended up getting eliminated by Charlotte Flair tonight at Royal Rumble.

Nia Jax has been quite dominant over the past few months. Her reign as the WWE Women's Champion has enhanced her character work and ended up proving her as the Irresistible Force of the company. Jax lost the title a few weeks ago after Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract.

The former champion entered the Women's Royal Rumble match this year and made headlines. Similar to what everyone expected, the star dominated the entire ring, which was filled with some of the top names in the company.

While Jax started slowly with a couple of eliminations, she ended up eliminating six women in one go, making history with the most career eliminations by a specific superstar. Jax eliminated nine women from the match this year and ended up among the top 3.

Charlotte Flair then eliminated the former Women's Champion from the match before winning the battle and punching her ticket to WrestleMania. With her loss, Nia's next step in the company seems uncertain. Jax could leave WWE for a couple of months before making her return with dominance once again.

A return on RAW after WrestleMania could end up gaining her a lot of spotlight, eventually putting her back into the Women's title picture as well.

(Please Note: Please keep in mind that this is speculative and not based on confirmed facts)

WWE is reportedly done with 'The Bloodline'

While The Bloodline has dominated WWE television over the past few years, there is a major change reportedly coming up. As per recent updates from WrestleVotes, WWE is potentially dropping the Bloodline name from Solo Sikoa and his faction, keeping it only for Roman Reigns now.

While the new name is yet to be ascertained, it seems like the Tribal Combat on RAW's debut on Netflix turned things around. Time will tell what new name WWE has in store for the faction.

