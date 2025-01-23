Triple H set to make a major change to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline going forward (Exclusive)

Triple H is seemingly set to make a huge change to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline in the fallout of his crushing defeat to Roman Reigns on the RAW on Netflix Premiere. This could change things in the story going forward.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC brought up a brief note about The New Bloodline and the group's leader Solo Sikoa. There are questions over what the status of The New Bloodline will be following January 6th, and it looks like they may not be using that name anymore.

JoeyVotes reported that sources within WWE told him that Triple H is planning to change the name of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. It is believed that going forward, his group comprising of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, will no longer be referred to as The Bloodline. TC noted that The Game is directly responsible for this decision.

Could Solo Sikoa strike back at the 2025 Royal Rumble?

It's going to be interesting to see how things go for Solo Sikoa going forward. He lost the decisive match against Roman Reigns on the RAW on Netflix premiere - which was a follow-up to his loss to The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

When he returned on SmackDown recently, all we heard was silence from Solo and that could possibly be a sign of a bigger move in play.

Jacob Fatu got his time to shine on the mic, but everyone is waiting to see what's next for the leader of The New Bloodline - a name we may only be using for a little while longer.

The Royal Rumble is nearing and Roman Reigns will be in it for the second time since 2020 - with the clear goal of winning and facing Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match at WrestleMania 41. However, Solo could be the one to eliminate Reigns, possibly extending their feud until Las Vegas.

We will find out in a little over a week in Indianapolis.

