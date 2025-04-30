Real-life Bloodline member to retire from WWE in-ring competition after Backlash 2025? Exploring why it’s possible

WWE Backlash 2025 is just around the corner. It will be the first-ever premium live event after WrestleMania, kicking off a new season in World Wrestling Entertainment. The match card already looks stacked. A real-life Bloodline member might also wrestle a final bout at the event and announce retirement due to personal issues.

Naomi is having the run of a lifetime as the heel on SmackDown. She recently made history at WrestleMania 41, where she wrestled in a singles non-title match against Jade Cargill, marking it as the first singles women's bout at The Show of Shows in 20 years.

The Glow lost the match against Jade Cargill. However, their animosity seems far from over, as Naomi attacked Cargill during her match against Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. The former AEW star could lock horns with the 37-year-old star at the Backlash PLE.

This potential match-up could serve as Naomi's last bout in WWE, and she might walk away from the company after losing a match against Cargill for the second time in a row. The real-life bloodline member talked about hanging up her boots soon, citing multiple health issues and her desire to start a family with her husband, Jimmy Uso.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Top WWE real-life Bloodline member talks about having kids

While speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi opened up about having kids with her husband Jimmy Uso.

She stated that she has always wanted to have kids. Now that she has turned 37 and has health issues, if she wants to have kids, she needs to focus on her health.

"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away. And take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon,” she said.

It will be interesting to see whether Naomi hangs up her boots and retires this year.

