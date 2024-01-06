Real-life Bloodline member to return at Royal Rumble and align with Jey Uso against Roman Reigns? Exploring potential swerve

The Royal Rumble could be a major touring point for The Bloodline since Roman Reigns will be forced to defend his World Championship, while Jey and Jimmy Uso could find themselves in their first match together since they parted ways.

Jimmy and Jey are expected to face off against one another at WrestleMania. The build to that match could begin at The Royal Rumble if Naomi returns to help Jey Uso eliminate her husband.

Outside interference is seemingly allowed in The Royal Rumble since it has been used a number of times in the past, and WWE could take advantage of that if they allow Naomi to help her brother-in-law screw over Jimmy Uso.

Many fans expect Naomi to return and align herself with The Bloodline, but that might not be the case. During her time in WWE, she didn't appear to be a fan of Roman Reigns or the antics against their family, so she could be the one who helps to finally bring him down.

Will Roman Reigns still be World Champion following Royal Rumble?

Roman Reigns has a major title defense at the Royal Rumble, with many fans believing it will be Randy Orton challenging him to the match.

The Rock is also expected to be part of the show in some way, whether he wins the Rumble and challenges for the title or is the one who costs The Tribal Chief his match against Orton.

There are so many combustible elements in the match at the moment that it seems impossible to predict the outcome. All that is known is that The Bloodline may not be the same following Royal Rumble 2024, and after four years of dominating WWE, Roman Reigns may finally be brought to his knees.

It remains to be seen what role Naomi will play in bringing down The Bloodline on WWE TV, but it appears that she could be a major factor since her husband is at the heart of the issues.

