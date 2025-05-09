Real-life Bloodline member to reunite the faction after Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

It has been a few weeks now since The Bloodline disbanded. Ever since Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns, each member, specifically of the OG group, has gone their separate ways. However, could a real-life member reunite the faction despite the broken bonds?

The answer to this question is no. After all, there is too much bad blood between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman right now. That being said, real-life Bloodline member Naomi seems keen to at least hold a meeting between the members of the group, in an attempt to finally use her connections to her advantage.

As of this writing, Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, has been doing some exceptional work as a heel on SmackDown. Currently, she is embroiled in a feud with Jade Cargill, and from the looks of it, their rivalry is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Nevertheless, The Glow seems keen to end this battle ASAP. As such, she took to X recently, where she tagged each and every member of the OG Bloodline, and even her father-in-law, Rikishi. She claimed that she is ready to use some of the "nepotism" that the WWE Universe says she has, and as such, has requested a meeting.

Now, of course, Naomi is just playing her role as a heel perfectly. However, it is something to take note of. Perhaps she will officially join the group somewhere further down the line as its first female member. However, as of now, it is nothing more than speculation.

The New Bloodline may be on the verge of a massive breakup

Speaking of The Bloodline, while the OGs have parted ways, the New group is still standing strong, at least for now. Led by Solo Sikoa, the group is still very much functional on SmackDown. However, this, too, may come to an end very soon.

Right now, there is a lot of friction between Sikoa and his "enforcer", Jacob Fatu. Since winning the United States Championship, The Samoan Werewolf seems more and more certain that he does not need his cousin's help.

The Street Champion is noticing this too, and with that in mind, one cannot help but believe the group is on the verge of breaking up. Nowadays, it feels like it's just a matter of when and where.

With Backlash 2025 just a day away, all eyes will be on Fatu as he defends his title in a Fatal Four Way. Will the breakup happen then? At this point, there is no telling, but the WWE Universe should keep themselves ready.

