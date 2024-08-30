Real-life Bloodline member to turn on Solo Sikoa and kick him out of WWE group? Exploring potential swerve

The Bloodline has been the most dominant force in WWE for quite some time now, but there have been major splinters this year. Solo Sikoa took over the group and introduced Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa to the stable.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso were both kicked out of the faction. Many believe that the O.G. Bloodline will soon reunite to take down Solo Sikoa's group, but there could be an interesting twist instead. Jacob Fatu could end up kicking Solo out of the stable before that can happen.

Fans were shocked when Solo made Jacob Fatu give up his half of the WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown last week to serve as Sikoa's enforcer. While Jacob acted cool about it, there is a chance he, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa are livid with how Solo runs the group and plan to boot him from the stable.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Jacob Fatu might not just boot Solo from the WWE stable, however, he might replace him. Hikuleo, who has been rumored to be joining the company, could attack Sikoa and join his real-life brothers Tama and Tonga under Fatu's leadership.

From there, Sikoa could attempt to reunite with Roman and Jimmy. Jey Uso could also reunite with his family members leading to a WarGames Match between the two Bloodline stables. It could all start tonight on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa could then potentially form another new version of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

There is a different route things could go entirely, however. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and any other past Bloodline member may not forgive The Street Champion even if he is banished from the current version of the stable.

This could then lead to Solo creating a third version of The Bloodline featuring stars not currently on WWE television or perhaps even signed to the company quite yet. There are plenty of family members who could be included.

For example, Zilla Fatu is gaining a lot of buzz on the indie scene. Lance Anoa'i has also picked up steam. Both would be good fits and help legitimize Solo and this new group even further. Lastly, Thamiko Fatu is lesser known, but the massive powerhouse could serve as Sikoa's new enforcer.

Expand Tweet

This could lead to a three-team war. Roman Reigns' version of The Bloodline, Jacob Fatu's form of the stable, and Solo's new crew all battling it out to determine the true Tribal Chief would be fascinating television. Which faction would stand tall in the end?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback