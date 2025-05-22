Real-life Bloodline member to win Money in the Bank and become SmackDown's top champion? Possibility explored

The Bloodline was one of the most dominant factions in WWE until Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Championship. After the success of the male members of the real-life Bloodline, Naomi could become Ms. Money in the Bank this year. She could cash in the contract and become the top champion on the blue brand.

Naomi has been one of the most interesting figures on SmackDown for the past few months. Her feud with Jade Cargill has received much praise from fans. The Glow's remarkable character work and promos have made her a top name in the women's division. Hence, the creative team needs to book her in a prominent role heading into the summer.

The real-life Bloodline could ride the momentum and go on to win the 2025 Money in the Bank ladder match in California. After securing the contract, she could cash it in on the same night and become the new WWE Women's Champion. The title is currently held by Tiffany Stratton. However, her reign has arguably failed to create the desired impact.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is a part-timer and doesn't show up much on SmackDown. If Naomi becomes the new WWE Women's Champion, she could be the full-time champion that SmackDown needs to capture fans' interest.

As of now, this is all speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez have qualified for the high-stakes ladder match.

Bloodline's Solo Sikoa breaks silence after qualifying for Money in the Bank

Solo Sikoa faced Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat match to earn a spot in the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank ladder bout. The Street Champion of the Island won the three-way contest and is now headed to Los Angeles for a career-changing opportunity.

After his victory on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa seemed to be in high spirits. WWE's official Instagram handle shared a video of Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and JC Mateo. In the video, the former Tribal Chief claimed that The Bloodline was back and it was unstoppable.

"Let's go! We're back! Jacob, we're back! All day! Money in the Bank, here I come. The debut of JC. Unstoppable, baby!"

It will be interesting to see if Sikoa can live up to his word and leave Intuit Dome as Mr. Money in the Bank.

