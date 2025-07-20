Real-life Bloodline star to leave WWE forever after losing championship at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Members of the real-life Bloodline are a crucial part of WWE television. Besides Roman Reigns, many other wrestlers from the Anoa'i-Fatu family are making waves in the Stamford-based promotion. In the women's division, Naomi is doing an impressive job.The Glow successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 to dethrone IYO SKY and to become the Women's World Champion. Now, Naomi is set to defend her title against Rhea Ripley and The Genius of the Sky at SummerSlam 2025. Despite the buzz around her reign, the RAW Superstar might drop her gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer and leave WWE forever. This speculation arises from Rikishi's comments on a podcast, where he said he wanted Naomi and Jimmy Uso to start a family. The former Intercontinental Champion also hinted that the real-life couple could look to pursue a career in Hollywood.During the latest edition of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer said The Glow and Big Jim were great actors and could find success outside World Wrestling Entertainment. Considering this personal life prospect, Naomi might suffer a loss at SummerSlam 2025 and drop her Women's World Title.Naomi recently disclosed that she can't continue wrestling for a long time due to some health issues. This is why she might step away from the squared circle very soon. Considering all this, Triple H might book The Glow to lose the gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer. A potential loss could allow the champion to start a family and pursue a career in the entertainment industry.As of now, this is mere speculation based on recent developments, and nothing has been confirmed. The Women's World Champion and Jimmy are still going strong in the company.The real-life Bloodline member's merchandise is one of the top sellers on WWE Shop right nowNaomi, as the Women's World Champion, is getting major attention from the WWE Universe. The hype surrounding her title reign is evident from the recent stats from WWE Shop. Yesterday, it was revealed that The Glow's 'Caution Women's World Champion' t-shirt is one of the top sellers on the website right now.The numbers show that fans are behind the real-life Bloodline member and excited to see her journey as the Women's World Champion under Triple H's creative leadership.