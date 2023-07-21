Real-life brothers fight on SmackDown as The Bloodline explodes - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE fans are absolutely loving the current product. Momentum is at a high point, but there has been some disappointment regarding a poorly rolled-out update on the company's streaming service. Still, despite the hiccups, new content on both WWE Network and Peacock isn't ending anytime soon.

Monday was slow, with no classic content uploaded quite yet, although it may arrive next week. Instead, a new episode of RAW Talk was added to the archives. A week-old edition of NXT was added to the two streaming platforms on Tuesday.

Wednesday saw two new uploads. The first was a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW. The other upload on hump day was a new edition of The Bump, featuring Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler, and Tommaso Ciampa. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

This weekend won't have much fresh programming, but there will be five full-length programs for fans to sink their teeth into. This includes a show from Germany, an exciting return on Level Up, and more! What's all set to arrive?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a new episode

A new edition of The SmackDown LowDown will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The program will begin airing at around 10 AM EST, though it may appear on-demand slightly sooner.

For those unaware, the series is a recap and analysis show that breaks down the action from Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Additionally, multiple interviews from the arena are spliced into the show.

Three interviews took place on last week's episode of the blue brand's recap show. Pretty Deadly was first up, where an injury was revealed. WWE Women's Champion Asuka was the second to be interviewed. Lastly, the Latino World Order (sans Rey Mysterio) spoke on the program.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two shows that aired elsewhere, will become available

Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Two programs that recently aired elsewhere will be making their way to the streaming platforms this weekend. Some shows are direct to Peacock and WWE Network, but others air elsewhere first before becoming available to view at the leisure of subscribers.

Main Event from July 6th, 2023 will be available on-demand on Saturday, July 22nd. The opening bout saw Riddick Moss take on Apollo Crews in singles competition. The main event of the card featured former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa vs. JD McDonagh.

Friday Night SmackDown from June 23rd, 2023 will be added to the archives on Sunday, July 23rd. The card featured several talented performers such as Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Charlotte Flair, and LA Knight. The real hook was The Bloodline's drama, which culminated with The Usos hitting their real-life brother Solo Sikoa with a brutal Double Superkick.

#2. A new wXw Wrestling episode will be added on-demand

Another indie show is set to be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives this weekend. wXw Wrestling from Germany offers programming on a near-weekly basis to both streaming platforms. The latest video will arrive on Saturday, July 21st, at around noon EST.

This week's upload will be wXw Drive of Champions 2023. The big event took place over a month ago, on June 17th, 2023. It streamed on the wXw Now platform a few days later and will soon be accessible to a larger group of fans.

The big show from Oberhausen featured all of the wXw Wrestling regulars in action. This includes Tristan Archer, Fast Time Moodo, Baby Allison, and former WWE star Metehan. The latter was known as Teoman on NXT UK.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Dani Palmer vs. Izzy Dame

As usual, a new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The episode will begin airing at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, July 21st.

Like always, the show will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers after streaming for up to two weeks due to contractual obligations with Hulu. Still, the show should be a lot of fun for fans of the up-and-coming stars.

Three matches have been announced for this week's edition of NXT Level Up. Ikemen Jiro will return to action after an injury kept him away. The Japanese sensation is set to team up with Quincy Elliott to battle Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

Dani Palmer is set to battle debuting superstar Izzy Dame on the card too. Lastly, Javier Bernal will clash with NXT Level Up gatekeeper Dante Chen in the night's main event.