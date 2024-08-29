The Bloodline has been arguably THE most dominant faction in WWE for over four years now. The group has been a smashing success for the company, setting various records and winning critical acclaim for reviving interest in the product. So good has the story been that throughout its multiple iterations, it has always commanded main event status.

The expansiveness of that story has sometimes felt like the only part of the show receiving enough time and focus to fully develop. This has made some feel that Roman Reigns and Co. have hindered other stars and rivalries despite being a huge positive on the overall show. As a result, certain performers may benefit from staying away from the group to preserve their own momentum.

Here are four WWE Superstars who must stay away from The Bloodline for the foreseeable future.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#4: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

Expand Tweet

Let's begin with a disclaimer: Although Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are technically part of The Bloodline, they have both been away from the main story for months. Therefore, their interactions with Gunther on WWE RAW have been in singles capacity, and will not be considered as part of The Bloodline storyline for the sake of this list.

Quite simply, The Ring General and the Anoa'i family are arguably the two most dominant forces in the entire company. While The Imperium leader and the likes of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu ascend to the respective peaks of their enormous potential, it is imperative to keep them apart. This will preserve their momentum until a time comes that they are bonafide stars ready to clash.

Otherwise, bringing these two forces of nature together too early could permanently damage one or both.

#3: WWE's real-life female Bloodline members need to stay away from the faction

Expand Tweet

Since The Bloodline's inception, many in the WWE Universe have wondered whether the female members of the family could join the faction or create their own. The likes of Naomi, Nia Jax, and NXT General Manager Ava have real-life ties to the group, which has generated some interest in a female version. However, four years into the storyline, that ship may have sailed.

These talented women are currently thriving in their singles roles, existing on both sides of the face-heel divide. They are arguably better off staying in solo roles than forming a derivative faction, thus making a female Bloodline unnecessary. However, there could be potential future rewards in a family-based feud between the WWE Women's Champion and The Queen of Glow down the line.

Alternatively, managing Jax could be a good main roster role for the first fourth-generation star in company history once her developmental run ends.

#2 & #1: Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes have battled The Bloodline exhaustively in WWE

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are arguably The Bloodline's two biggest rivals in WWE. The duo are part of a select group of superstars who have battled both Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's versions of the faction. Having faced Reigns, Sikoa and co. across multiple premium live events, singles action, tag action, RAW, SmackDown, and more, it feels like their rivalries have been fully explored.

Coming off a four-month joint stand against The Street Champ's new group, both men need an extended break from the four-year storyline. As Owens returns to his Prizefighter ways, it would not benefit him to be losing to the likes of Jacob Fatu, who is currently looking unstoppable.

As for the Undisputed WWE Champion, he needs to build a title legacy weaned off The Bloodline to escape the huge shadow cast by Roman Reigns' iconic 1316-day run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback