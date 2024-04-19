Real-life partner,  Bray Wyatt's sister - 4 stars who could return to WWE to align with Uncle Howdy

The teases for the return of Uncle Howdy have already begun and it's only a matter of time before the finally shows up on WWE TV.

It's likely that Howdy will align with Alexa Bliss since she was once Bray Wyatt's sidekick and was expected to step into the Uncle Howdy storyline. There are a number of current and former WWE Superstars who could be added to the storyline with Uncle Howdy, including his real-life partner Liv Morgan.

The following list looks at four stars who could make their return to align with Uncle Howdy when he re-debuts.

#4. Jojo Offerman

Jojo Offerman is a former wrestler and ring announcer, and was engaged to Bray Wyatt when he sadly passed away. No one has been closer to Wyatt's creativity over the past decade than Jojo and she would know exactly what her partner would have wanted with the story he created.

Offerman hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for several years and has two young children, but it's likely that she would want some input in the storylines that are being created to finish the story that her fiance created.

#3. Mika Rotunda

Mika Rotunda was a major part of the recent Bray Wyatt Documentary and was recently on-hand to induct her father and uncle into the WWE Hall of Fame. Rotunda has wrestling in her blood and worked backstage for the company for several years after being hired for their production team back in 2017.

Wyatt often referred to a "Sister Abigail" throughout his early WWE promos and bringing in his sister to play a role similar to this one would be interesting. Bo Dallas noted how much he loved going to work with his brother and if Mika comes back then Dallas could come to work with his sister instead.

#2. Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan was an integral part of the original Wyatt Family but following his WWE release back in 2021, the former champion has made several appearances for AEW and wrestled on the Independent circuit.

Rowan recently noted that he has new contractual commitments which has led to fans believing that he could be returning to help Bo Dallas finish the story. Bray Wyatt's vision is a hard burden to take on and Dallas won't be able to do it alone, it could mean bringing back the only member of the original Wyatt family to help him.

#1. Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy worked with Bray Wyatt for several years and has recently been teasing that he could return to be part of the story with Uncle Howdy. Hardy is someone who understood Wyatt's vision and could help Dallas achieve that if he were to return to WWE.

Wyatt and Hardy were on the brink of something special when they were working together and he could recreate that chemistry with Uncle Howdy if given the chance.

