Real reason why Big E and Gable weren't on SmackDown last week revealed

Last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown there were a couple of notable absences on the broadcast. Namely being Big E and the Superstarnow formerly known as Shorty G, Chad Gable.

Both Superstars have been featured regularly on WWE programming in recent weeks so it was curious to see both men not featured on the show last time around. So what exactly happened there?

So say goodnight to the short guy! The last time you’re gonna see a short guy like this again, let me tell you. ⁣

⁣#HisNameIsGable pic.twitter.com/HMDfwMIxA9 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 24, 2020

Big E and Chad Gable's absence due to no plans from the Creative team

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that was really no other reason for their lack of presence on the show other than simply WWE Creative didn't have anything for either man last week.

So in reality, it was simply just a night off for both Big E and Gable and there is currently no heat on them within the company. With Gable recently moving away from the Shorty G character it should be assumed that WWE has long-term plans for him going forward on Friday nights going forward.

As far as Big E is concerned, Meltzer noted that he could end up participating in a qualifying match to join the SmackDown team at WWE Survivor Series. But as of this writing, nothing has been announced so far concerning that as the two men's qualifying matches on tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown do not include Big E.

Those matches feature Otis against Seth Rollins and King Corbin against a returning Rey Mysterio. Will Big E or Gable be on tonight's show or will creative still have nothing for them two weeks in a row? We will find out soon enough.