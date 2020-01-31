Real reason MVP returned at the Royal Rumble revealed

There were a few shock returns at this year's Royal Rumble with the likes of Kelly Kelly, Beth Phoenix, Santina Marella, Molly Holly a,nd Edge all being WWE Superstars from the past that returned.

However, one of the other names that made a surprise comeback was MVP. Perhaps even more unexpectedly the former United States champion also appeared on Monday Night RAW and wrestled in a losing effort against Rey Mysterio.

This caused speculation that MVP had signed a new deal and would be sticking around WWE for a while like Edge was. This has caused MVP to address this speculation head-on, denying that he is back for good and revealing the real reason why he decided to return at Royal Rumble.

People keep asking me about the "deal I signed" with WWE. I never signed a deal. I came back so that my son could see me wrestle in person and for him to see me wrestle his favorite wrestler.

As usual the industry leeches are reporting misinformation as fact.😂😂😂

Idiots. — MVP (@The305MVP) January 30, 2020

As you can see, MVP's tweet makes it seem abundantly clear that his return was a one-time thing in order to allow his son to see him wrestle in person. The general vibe from both MVP and WWE is that his match against Mysterio might be his last match for WWE ever, especially as this tweet suggests,

It was a welcome sight to see @The305MVP back in a WWE ring on #Raw in a battle against @reymysterio — and, as it turns out, it might be the last time we see him there. https://t.co/RHTW4PJ3dk — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2020

Here's hoping that this isn't the last time we see MVP in a WWE ring, but if it is the last time what a treat for fans!

Do you think MVP should have one last full-time run in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!