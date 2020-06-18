Real reason why Randy Orton cried after seeing Tommaso Ciampa

Randy Orton had an unexpected response to Tommaso Ciampa.

'The Viper' now wants the NXT Superstar to make more money in the business.

Randy Orton couldn't hold back his tears after Ciampa's documentary

WWE Superstar Randy Orton's recent exchange with NXT's Tommaso Ciampa on Twitter attracted a lot of attention in the last few days. While Randy Orton has confirmed his intentions behind his tweets which mocked the excessive 'leg slaps' that he saw on NXT, his Twitter feud with Ciampa has certainly touched a few nerves.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Randy Orton opened up about how his comments were taken way too seriously as compared to what he intended. During the same conversation, he admitted to getting emotional because of Ciampa.

Why made Randy Orton cry?

During the interview with CBS Sports, Randy Orton was asked to comment on Ciampa's older comments which stated that the NXT Superstar would prefer retiring over a move to RAW or SmackDown. 'The Viper' believes that it is not the best decision since he has a kid and he should know how to many money in the wrestling business.

To support his argument, Randy Orton brought up the WWE documentary 'Black Heart' that narrates the rehabilitation period of Ciampa when he was recovering from a career-threatening neck injury. Randy Orton admitted that the said documentary and him cry and put thing more into the perspective.

"That man has got a little baby. Just this morning I watched his 'Black Heart' documentary on WWE Network that followed him around after his neck surgery. I'll admit, I welled up and got a little tear in my eye when he woke up from the neck surgery and his beautiful little daughter was sitting on his lap and he was touching her face and just happy to see her and his wife. That's heartwarming.

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

"I would love nothing more than to see Tommaso have a long, healthy career and retire and not need to go learn a new trade or go work at the local whatever the f**k to make ends meet and put food on the table. I want to see all these guys succeed. When you're talking about that? Making money. It's a business. It's a business. You've got to make money."

"I would think, no matter how much you love NXT, you've got to look at the bigger picture. If you don't think you're going to last on the road for Raw and SmackDown? Do something about it. Go and sign a contract that calls for you to only show up at TV. They do NXT every week and they do a TakeOver whenever. They're wrestling about as much as we're wrestling, especially right now. With the future and no one knowing how many shows we're going to be putting on, I think it's a bit of a cop-out to say, 'I can get four years of NXT versus one year of Raw or SmackDown.'"

Randy Orton stressed on the fact that at the end of the day, one needs to know how to make money in this business. He further encouraged all the NXT Superstars to aim at getting a spot on RAW and SmackDown instead of planning to end their career on the Black and Gold brand itself.