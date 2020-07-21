Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently opened up about his time in WWE and revealed that he was close to asking for his release from the company before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world. He revealed the details in an exclusive interview with WrestleTalk that covered a lot of other topics as well.

EC3 was among the several Superstars who were released by WWE earlier this year. The company had cited financial reasons behind the unexpected release of several NXT and main roster talent.

EC3 recently confirmed that he has now joined Impact Wrestling. He marked his arrival at Slammiversary with an intense promo to close the show. The former WWE Superstars always held himself to higher standards, and his unsatisfactory booking in WWE had led him into believing he was unhappy for a very long time.

EC3 on his plans to ask WWE to release him

EC3 stated that the only reason he continued to be in WWE was because of the financial benefits. He revealed that he was planning to ask for his release but wanted because of the pandemic. EC3 also talked about Vince McMahon and how the WWE boss thought of him as a 'weatherman'. He further stated that the person who called to inform him about WWE's decision seemed upset.

Here's what EC3 ad to say,

“I realised earlier into especially the run on the main roster that I was not a very happy person. I realise financial means is not the only thing that matters to me. How much it is important for me to be able to express myself and create and do something not my way? I understand there has to be give and take when you work for somebody, you can’t do everything your way. If everyone was doing what they wanted to do it would be a catastrophe, but the fact that no amount of input or effort seemed to be rewarded, it just didn’t really matter.

“Honestly, I was going to ask to be released but the pandemic was the only thing that kept me there because I needed money to support my family in case something horrible happened, so they did it for me and that’s fine. I was fine, I was okay. I was actually very relieved. The man who called me seemed to be very upset having to do all that so I was like ‘this is fine. It’s okay. Like it’s going to be okay.’ I don’t have anyone to prove to anyone else or them at all because I don’t live in the past anymore.”

EC3's exit from WWE generated a lot of debate amidst the fans as many believe that he is a talented Superstar who deserves stronger booking, especially since his move to the main roster. They now hope to see him explore his talent on Impact, and he seems content with his current project.