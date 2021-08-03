Reason behind Adam Cole signing an extension with WWE revealed - Reports

According to TalkSPORT, Adam Cole signed an extension with WWE because he wanted to complete his NXT feud with Kyle O'Reilly and put him over at NXT TakeOver.

The word is Cole signed the extension with WWE so he could finish his story with Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver 36.https://t.co/lGoA31Tf0R — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 2, 2021

It was reported earlier today that Cole had signed a short-term extension with WWE in May after his contract expired in July following NXT Great American Bash. The extension lasts until SummerSlam weekend, after which Adam Cole's contract with WWE will expire.

Adam Cole is currently 1-1 against Kyle O' Reilly in WWE

Kyle O'Reilly Vs. Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

In the closing moments of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Adam Cole turned on Kyle O'Reilly. Consequently, Cole brought the strong reign of the Undisputed ERA to an end.

In the weeks that followed, Cole went on to attack and belittle O'Reilly. Kyle got his revenge when he distracted Cole in a match for the NXT Championship. This led to the two agreeing to an unsanctioned match at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

The match main-evented the second night of the show and after over 40 minutes of action, O'Reilly picked up the win. He did so after sandwiching Cole's neck between a chair and a steel chain wrapped around his knee.

The rivalry between Cole and O'Reilly isn't over yet. Cole later returned to WWE NXT and cost O'Reilly a shot at the NXT Championship. Nonetheless, both of them were slotted into the Fatal 5-Way match for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

The two went at it during the match and, in the end, failed to capture the title as Karrion Kross successfully defended it. The two continued their rivalry and decided on another match at NXT The Great American Bash. Cole ended up picking up the win and equalling his record against O'Reilly after connecting with a Panama Sunrise.

Now it seems WWE is building to a third decisive match between the two to see who's the better wrestler. They will likely face off at NXT TakeOver 36 on August 22 which could possibly be Adam Cole's last match in WWE.

What do you make of the current situation as Adam Cole's contract with WWE expires soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham