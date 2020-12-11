Reason why Mick Foley initially rejected The Undertaker's Final Farewell appearance

Mick Foley was among the group of WWE legends who appeared at Survivor Series 2020 for The Undertaker’s Final Farewell. However, the WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that he initially turned down an offer to attend the event.

Speaking in a WWE Day Of video on the WWE Network, Mick Foley said he had plans that day because it was his wife’s birthday. His wife then convinced him to go to Survivor Series as a mark of respect for The Undertaker.

“Look, today is my wife’s birthday, so when I was originally given the call, I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I have plans.’ My wife enquired as to who was calling. I said WWE. She said, ‘What do they want?’ I said, ‘They’re doing something special for The Undertaker,’ and she said, ‘You’re gonna call them back right now because no-one meant more to your career than he did.’”

Mick Foley was one of many WWE legends who gathered in the ring at Survivor Series 2020. The legends then left the ring, allowing Vince McMahon to appear and introduce The Undertaker. The retiring Superstar cut a short promo before walking up the WWE ramp one final time.

The Undertaker and Mick Foley’s memorable rivalry

The Undertaker and Mick Foley’s first rivalry took place in 1996. Mick Foley’s Mankind character picked up victories at King of the Ring and SummerSlam, during which time he aligned with Paul Bearer. The Undertaker then won the next two matches at In Your House 11: Buried Alive and Survivor Series.

They went on to face each other again in 1997 at In Your House 14: Revenge of The Taker, with The Undertaker winning the match. One year later, ‘Taker defeated Mick Foley at King of the Ring 1998 in the most famous Hell in a Cell match of all time.

Mick Foley, performing as Mankind, fell through the announce desk after being launched off the top of the cell. In an unscripted moment, he also received a chokeslam through the cell roof and into the ring.