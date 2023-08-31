Reason for Roman Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman not paying a public tribute to Terry Funk revealed? What fans must know

Paul Heyman spoke about Terry Funk's passing away on WWE's web show, The Bump. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away a few days ago at the age of 79. The creator of Extreme Championship Wrestling has finally spoken about the legend's passing.

The Wiseman was a guest on WWE's The Bump. Terry Funk is a hardcore legend and a former ECW Champion, so asking Paul Heyman about him was a no-brainer. The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief also revealed the real reason why he did not pay an on-air tribute to Terry Funk while speaking on the show.

Heyman revealed he personally spoke to Funk before his passing, 'acknowledged him,' and hence didn't need to do an on-air tribute.

"I didn't say anything publicly. I haven't yet. And one of the reasons why is because I was aware of the decline in Terry Funks Health and I had the extraordinary opportunity and pleasure of speaking with him in the last few weeks of his life. So I with held my tributes because I got a chance to tell him while he was alive, I didn't have to explain my affinity for the man after his passing, I got a chance to let him know there was no pun intended acknowledgment of the greatness of the performers in ECW without them getting into the ring with Terry Funk."

Paul Heyman felt he could not be as brilliant as Cody Rhodes was on SmackDown

This past Friday night, Cody Rhodes paid a tribute to the legend of Extreme. Terry Funk was a good friend of Cody's father, The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. The American Nightmare took the WWE Universe down memory lane. He delivered such a brilliant promo that Paul Heyman felt he could match it.

"I don't know if there's anything that I can say that will match the brilliance of what Cody said. What Cody said the other night moved me. It was profound and just so eloquent in that you could be going through an airport and egg sucking dog and 'What am I listening to? Who's screaming?' Here's Terry Funk coming."

Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes both felt a personal loss. The WWE family also lost Bray Wyatt unexpectedly on August 24, 2023.

