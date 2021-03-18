Shotzi Blackheart wants "weapons involved" in her WWE NXT Tag Team title defenses [Exclusive]

Shotzi Blackheart won her first title in WWE last week after she teamed up with Ember Moon to beat Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

The NXT-exclusive titles were introduced by WWE last week. Kai and Gonzalez were the inaugural champions, but their title reign lasted less than an hour.

In her recent interview with SK Wrestling, Blackheart discussed the superstars against whom she would like to defend the tag team championships.

Blackheart revealed that she wants to face Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in a title match once again. One-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions believes they produce matches that are always intense.

Regardless of the opponent, Blackheart wants weapons to be involved in her title defenses. She is known for crafting scary spots during matches, and the champion feels inclined to seek aid from other ringside tools.

"That is a tough one. I would love to wrestle Dakota and Raquel again. I think we murder each other every time. I am still not over Candice and Indi too. But you know I just want there to be weapons involved. I want a stipulation, that is what I am asking for. If we are going to defend our titles at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, which I am sure we are, I think we are going to bring some hardcore to this match."

Blackheart has high expectations for her title run on WWE NXT alongside Ember Moon. The two stars are keeping a close eye on their potential challengers.

Shotzi Blackheart on the pressure of new WWE titles

While Shotzi Blackheart is famous for her high-flying maneuvers on WWE NXT, she believes she can do a lot more in her matches. She likes to put it all on the line and wants viewers to ask bold questions following her matches in WWE.

"I want everyone to feel like 'Oh no! Is Shotzi going to die in this match?'"

She also discussed the pressure of establishing new titles in WWE. While she and Moon have always enjoyed their time inside the squared circle, Blackheart admitted that they would have to remain careful about not losing the titles.

"It does add a lot of pressure. Ember and I were going in there and having a good time and we are still going to do that. But now we have to protect these titles. It is going to be a little more vicious."

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon are confident about defending their NXT Women's Tag Team titles at Takeover: Stand & Deliver next month. It will be interesting to see who will be their next challengers.