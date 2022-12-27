Vince Russo cannot see another superstar like Hulk Hogan emerging during Triple H's reign as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Vince McMahon retired in July after 40 years in charge of WWE. The former Chairman and CEO changed the wrestling business in the 1980s with the introduction of WrestleMania. During that time, Hulk Hogan was the company's star attraction and one of the top names in entertainment.

Russo, who worked with The Hulkster in TNA/IMPACT and WCW, discussed Hogan's star power on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show with Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"He could have arguably been the biggest star in the world. Forget about wrestling. I'm talking entertainment, music, sports. He arguably could have been the biggest entertainer in the world, without a shadow of a doubt." [9:22 – 9:43]

Russo, 61, views Hogan as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He thinks nobody in the wrestling business will reach the 69-year-old's level of superstardom as long as he lives:

"I'm pretty confident in saying in my lifetime, whatever's left, nobody's gonna come around that's bigger than Hogan," Russo continued. [11:17 – 11:27]

Triple H replaced McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead earlier this year. Asked if The Game could create a popular Hogan-esque babyface in the future, Russo gave a quick response:

"No, bro, I think that was a once in a lifetime. I think it was right guy, right place, right time, and I don't think you're ever gonna get that again." [12:10 – 12:22]

In the video above, Russo gives his thoughts on how John Cena compares to Hogan as one of WWE's all-time greats.

Vince Russo highlights flaws with Triple H's booking

The general belief among fans is that RAW and SmackDown have improved since Triple H took over from his father-in-law Vince McMahon. However, Vince Russo still believes The Game's storytelling leaves much to be desired.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso As someone who once made a good living from wrestling, just really wish you could get some sensible answers from their current die-hard audience. WHY is @AEW “Rampage” down to 300K+ viewers? What is @TripleH H really doing to improve “RAW”? Real answers, not Cult BS. As someone who once made a good living from wrestling, just really wish you could get some sensible answers from their current die-hard audience. WHY is @AEW “Rampage” down to 300K+ viewers? What is @TripleH H really doing to improve “RAW”? Real answers, not Cult BS.

The former WCW and WWE writer described Triple H's lack of storyline direction for WrestleMania 39 as "so bad." In Russo's opinion, the high-profile angles for WWE's biggest show of the year should already have started by now.

He also struggles to understand why John Cena has been booked in a tag team match on this week's SmackDown.

