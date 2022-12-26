"This is so bad" – Triple H's WrestleMania 39 booking slammed by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H should have a clearer idea of WWE's storyline direction ahead of WrestleMania 39, according to former writer Vince Russo.

The two-night event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2, 2023. While WrestleMania matches are usually announced within a few weeks of the event, storylines sometimes begin as early as the previous year's Survivor Series in November.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo referenced WWE icons Randy Savage and Steve Austin while discussing past WrestleMania storylines. He also explained why Triple H desperately needs to showcase his top stars in the build-up to WWE's biggest show of the year:

"It's so sad, Chris, because the path to WrestleMania should be crystal clear," Russo said. "When you knew it was Savage's time, the path is always crystal clear. [The same] when you knew it was Austin's time. This is so bad. The fact that this one big show of the year for this one show, they couldn't have had all their ducks in a row to the point of they still don't know what they're doing." [21:12 – 21:51]

The difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon's WrestleMania storylines

WrestleMania 39 will be the first time Triple H has booked the annual event since replacing Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative.

In the late 1990s, Ed Ferrara and Vince Russo co-wrote WWE television shows. They worked together to come up with ideas for weekly storyline developments before reporting directly to McMahon.

According to Russo, the process of creating ideas for huge shows like WrestleMania was a fun part of the job:

"When I was doing it, when you know what that match is, bro, the fun is getting there. That's the fun, bro! Like, okay, we know what it is, what is gonna be the absolute most compelling story [at WrestleMania]. That's the fun of it, bro." [22:59 – 23:17]

Russo also dismissed the idea of Roman Reigns facing two backup opponents if he does not go one-on-one with The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

What do you want to see at the first WrestleMania of the Triple H era? Let us know in the comments section below.

