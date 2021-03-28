Reason why WWE did not sign the wrestler who was once compared to The Undertaker

There have been many wrestlers who succeeded around the world but never got a fair shot in the WWE.

Bruce Prichard spoke about one such talent during a recent edition of his 'Something to Wrestle' podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During a special 'Ask Bruce Anything' session, Prichard revealed Ricky Banderas, aka Mil Muertes from Lucha Underground fame, was never signed by WWE.

Ricky Banderas, real name Gilbert Cosme Ramirez, was a very highly-rated talent, and there was a time when he was also rumored to be the next Undertaker.

We (WWE) brought Ricky in for a couple of tryouts: Bruce Prichard

Banderas's character and look drew comparisons to The Undertaker. The Puerto Rican wrestler also attended multiple WWE tryouts.

Bruce Prichard worked with Banderas in Japan and Mexico, and the WWE Executive Director spoke highly of the wrestler. Prichard explained that Banderas had a different style and philosophy about wrestling that wasn't suited for the WWE.

Prichard explained:

"I did not work with Ricky in TNA; I worked with Ricky in Puerto Rico, in Mexico, and even in Japan, I believe, with Víctor Quiñones. Ricky was a Victor guy. Victor got booked all over the world and great, great guy. We brought Ricky in for a couple of tryouts, and it just didn't really, you know. Different style; let's just put it that way. A completely different style and a different philosophy and how they would go about the business: but, you know, you look at the stuff he has done now, and hey, good for him."

Ricky Banderas, who has also wrestled under the 'El Mesias' moniker, has been in the business since 1999. He has wrestled for several major companies including AAA, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, CMLL and Lucha Underground.

Banderas notably received a lot of attention for his Mil Muertes character in Lucha Underground. The supernatural gimmick enabled him to win the Lucha Underground Championship during his time in the promotion.

Banderas is presently 48 years old and can be found under the Mil Muertes avatar in Major League Wrestling (MLW).

