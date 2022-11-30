Becky Lynch made her much-anticipated return on the SmackDown before Survivor Series WarGames to a thunderous ovation. She hadn't been seen since picking up an injury after SummerSlam, which meant fans were ecstatic to see her.

Lynch was added to Team Belair for the Women's WarGames match at the premium live event. She fought well and managed to score the winning pinfall on Dakota Kai after sending her and IYO SKY through a table. In doing so, she managed to exact some revenge on Damage CTRL for putting her out of action all those months ago.

The Man appeared on the RAW after the show, confirming that she was very much part of the red brand. However, fans have debated on whether she should stay or make the switch to its blue counterpart. As such, we look at two reasons why Becky Lynch should head to SmackDown and two why she should remain on RAW.

#4 Why Becky Lynch should go to SmackDown: It would be a change in scenery

Lynch has been part of RAW for a long time

Becky Lynch has been a RAW Superstar ever since the 2021 Draft. This took place in October 2021, which means it's been more than a year since she has been an ever-present on SmackDown. A move would keep things fresh and give her and fans a change in scenery.

Some will disagree with this due to Lynch spending a few months of her RAW stint on the sidelines. However, it may be the right time to make the switch, with Big Time Becks already facing Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship on multiple occasions, a jump into SmackDown's main event scene might be what she needs.

#3 Why Lynch should stay on RAW: Her feud with Damage CTRL has potential

The Man has been at odds with Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL put Becky Lynch on the shelf after SummerSlam. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY put the former RAW Women's Champion out of commission after a vicious attack on the RAW following the premium live event. The group were handed their dose of karma when she returned and defeated them at Survivor Series WarGames.

Lynch's feud with Damage CTRL could stretch for a few more segments and matches. Fights against any of the three women over the next few weeks would be fun and hard-hitting encounters. Bayley and her cronies deserve to be paired opposite a top star, and it is for this reason that The Man should stay on RAW.

#2 Why Lynch should go to SmackDown: It would give WWE time to properly set up a one-on-one match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

Remember when the WWE Universe wanted nothing more than Becky Lynch throwing down with Ronda Rousey in singles competition? WWE bottled that scenario massively, and it's been four years since the two first crossed paths.

However, all is not lost for the company. With Rousey reigning as SmackDown Women's Champion and looking unstoppable, they could send Lynch over to the blue show and set up a showdown between the two women. They will have the months between now and WrestleMania, which is ample time to drum up some serious hype for the contest.

The Lass Kicker has waited a significant amount of time to get her hands on The Rowdy One. As such, it is high time WWE grants her and the fans their wish and has Lynch swap red for blue.

#1 Why Lynch should stay on RAW: The top star balance would be affected

If we are really being honest, there are four megastars in WWE's women's division at this moment in time. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair are the biggest players on the female roster. Two of them wrestle on RAW while the other two are members of SmackDown. This is a balanced distribution of talent to keep both shows in the spotlight.

However, if Becky Lynch goes to Friday nights, the blue show will have more top stars. This would leave RAW depleted and without multiple big names. While Bayley is doing a great job along with Damage CTRL, she seems to be out of the world title picture following her defeats to Belair.

As such, it makes sense for Big Time Becks to stay on RAW and lend the show her star power. Given her talent, she can accomplish a lot more on the red brand.

Which show do you think Lynch should be a part of? Sound off in the comments below!

