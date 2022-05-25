2 reasons Roman Reigns is better than Steve Austin as WWE's top star and 2 he isn't

At this moment in time, Roman Reigns is in exactly what he says he is in - God Mode. He is without a doubt the top star in WWE and looks set to rule the roost for a long time to come.

Roman Reigns' reign is comparable to other top stars' time on the WWE perch. We're talking era-defining stars like Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and John Cena. The Tribal Chief has ascended to the status the aforementioned legends held, and together with his Bloodline is draped in success and titles. From in-ring success to merchandise sales, he is the needle mover he says he is.

Of the top stars mentioned earlier, Austin is the one who is arguably the measuring stick. He spearheaded the WWE product at a time when competition was at an all-time high, and a large part of the company's victory in the Monday Night Wars was down to his brilliance.

In this list, we pit The Head of the Table against The Texas Rattlesnake slithering into his Island of Relevancy. Here are two reasons why Roman Reigns is better than 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as WWE's top star and two reasons why he isn't.

#4. Why Roman Reigns is better than 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as WWE's top star: He is a real-life inspiration

Roman Reigns proved he was a fighter during his battle with his illness

No one can forget the day Roman Reigns walked to the ring, announced that he was stepping away to heal from leukemia and left his WWE Universal Championship in the ring. It was one of the saddest moments in wrestling history, one where we saw the man behind the performer speak from his heart and leave everyone in tears.

Reigns did exactly what he said he would do and returned a couple of months later after vanquishing his illness for good. The world became a little happier when he uttered the words 'I'm in remission y'all!' and everyone watching welcomed him back with open arms. Since then, The Big Dog has become an ambassador for cancer awareness.

While we are not discrediting 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's hard work that saw him rise to the top, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's story resonates with more people. He is an inspiration to everyone in the world, and fans acknowledge that his superstardom came from him fighting unbelievable odds, including a battle for his life.

#3. Why Reigns is not better than Austin as WWE's top star: Austin rose to the top of WWE during its most competitive era

While Roman Reigns is without question the man today, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin did it first and did it better. He was WWE's top star at a time when the company was caught up in heated competition with WCW. He played a significant role in Vince McMahon and company taking victory in the Monday Night Wars.

It's perhaps unfair to compare the top star of 2022 with the top star of the Attitude Era owing to the possibility of nostalgia bias. But what can't be argued is Austin's time at the top being more iconic, and the fact that he stayed at the top despite being part of a dressing room full of world beaters. As good as The Tribal Chief has been, his competition isn't of the level The Texas Rattlesnake faced.

#2. Why Reigns is better than Austin as WWE's top star: He is a company guy through and through

As much as we all love 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, we can't forget the time he walked out of the WWE after clashing with Vince McMahon. Multiple incidents like refusing to wrestle Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar, no-showing RAW and even launching a direct attack on the company criticizing its creative team led to clashes and eventually him walking away.

In addition to the aforementioned issues, a real-life domestic dispute between Austin and then-wife Debra led to his reputation taking a serious hit. It even called into question his status as the company's top star, with McMahon himself calling The Bionic Redneck out and stating that he took his ball and went home.

By comparison, Roman Reigns has been a consummate professional throughout his time with WWE. He has been a standup company ambassador and a solid family man, and is yet to get into half the trouble Austin got into during his career.

The Head of the Table is always classy, respectful and humble during interviews and the like, and WWE is lucky to have him represent them wherever he goes.

#1. Why Reigns is not better than Austin as WWE's top star: He has never matched Austin's connection with fans

Austin 3:16 says beat this, Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns is currently getting one city after another to acknowledge him, the reactions he receives don't hold a candle to the ones 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin generated. While it is harsh to compare the diluted PG era with the anything-goes Attitude Era, there is a clear gulf in class between the connections Reigns and Austin had with fans.

Through middle fingers, beer swilling, funny insults, crossing the boss, and even supermarket and hospital brawls, The Texas Rattlesnake forged a bond with fans so deep that even today, all it takes for any crowd to pop is glass shattering across the speakers. Ask any wrestling fan if Austin's the one they cheer for the most, and if you don't get a 'Hell Yeah!' as the reply, they probably deserve a Stunner!

You can bet your life savings that whenever the WWE Hall of Famer arrives, the ratings spike, the noise levels crank up, and everyone watching hangs on his every word. He is the most beloved babyface/antihero of all time, AND THAT'S THE BOTTOM LINE BECAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO!

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande