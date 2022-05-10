2 reasons why Ronda Rousey's feud with Charlotte Flair should end and 2 why it should continue 

Ronda Rousey finally knocked off Charlotte Flair and won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. She did so by forcing the latter to say the words - "I Quit."

The feud between Rousey and Flair began the second the former won the Royal Rumble. She chose The Queen as her opponent, igniting a deeply personal and intense rivalry between the two women. At WrestleMania 38, The Baddest Women on the Planet tasted defeat by the narrowest of margins, leading to the continuation of their feud into WrestleMania Backlash.

Now that Rousey is champion, the question arises as to whether her feud with Flair should continue. While some will argue that there is plenty of life left in the rivalry for WWE to maximize, others will counter with the point that the program has run its course.

On that note, here are two reasons why the Ronda Rousey-Charlotte Flair feud should come to an end and two reasons why it shouldn't.

#4. Why the feud between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair should end: Flair should take a step away from the main event scene

Flair runs the risk of being overexposed

Charlotte Flair is one of the best performers of her generation and is without question a main-event caliber superstar. However, she's been in the title picture for a long time now and should probably step away for a bit.

With Ronda Rousey defeating her for the SmackDown Women's Championship, The Rowdy One is now the face of the Blue brand. While Flair can still hang in the upper tier of the women's division, it is time for Rousey to move on from her. The "I Quit" match is usually designed to be the final match in a feud, which is the direction WWE should pursue.

If The Queen keeps on being pushed by the creative, there is a genuine risk of fans irreversibly turning on her. As such, it is imperative that her rivalry with The Baddest Women on the Planet comes to a close at this moment in time.

#3. Why the feud between Rousey and Flair shouldn't end: They are now tied 1-1

Excluding the disqualification win, Ronda Rousey has over Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2018, the fight record between the two stars is 1-1. Flair sealed the victory at WrestleMania 38, while Rousey evened the score this past Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash.

Now that WWE has committed to the 50-50 booking, it makes sense to have a rubber match between the pair. The upcoming premium live event on WWE's schedule is Hell in a Cell, and there is no better stipulation to wrap up their feud than a match inside the Devil's Playground.

#2. Why the feud between Rousey and Flair should end: Rousey could use some fresh challengers

Rousey needs to face superstars other than Flair

While we understand WWE's desire to have Ronda face the very best their roster has to offer, this formula has been employed since her debut four years ago. It is time for her to face some fresh challengers, which is a strong reason why her feud with Charlotte must end.

There are plenty of women waiting in the wings for their shot at Rousey. WWE would be wise to grant one of them the opportunity and provide fans with a fresh matchup. From Sasha Banks to Raquel Rodriguez, there are plenty of potential opponents for The Rowdy One on SmackDown.

#1. Why the feud between Rousey and Flair shouldn't end: Rousey's first title defense should come against a top competitor

We have all seen and enjoyed the championship-chasing Ronda Rousey in 2022. Now that she is the champion, the UFC Hall of Famer has a target on her back and will be in defensive mode until she eventually loses the title.

While plenty of elite female superstars can step up to Rousey, no one is held in more regard than Charlotte Flair. The second-generation star is the most decorated champion on the women's roster and is a worthy opponent for Ronda. Till now, fans have seen Charlotte as the titleholder, so WWE could switch gears and allow her to chase the title.

Knocking off Flair once again would be a significant feather in Ronda Rousey's cap. It could also be the final match between them before the SmackDown Women's Champion moves on to other challengers.

Do you think the heated feud should continue? Sound off in the comments below.

